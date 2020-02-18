9 Sites You Should Always Shop When There's a Sale
Here's when it pays to wait for the best deal.
In the wide world of online shopping, there are some sites that are notorious for never having sales, but then there are others that generously offer up the best discounts. Today, we're talking about the latter. Here, we've rounded up the retailers and brands that consistently have the best sales, plus the major times of year or holidays to look out for at each. So mark your calendars, some of these events (we're looking at you, Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale!), you really won't want to miss. No matter if you're searching for an incredible deal on furniture, clothing, or shoes, here are the best sites to shop when they're on sale.
1
J. Crew
If you're paying full-price on J.Crew's classic cashmere and work-ready basics, you're doing it wrong. J.Crew offers some of the best sales timed for holidays, seasonal transitions, or just any time. Currently, the site has extended its Presidents Day sale, called "Long Weekend, Epic Sale," with an extra 60 percent off all sales styles, plus 30 percent off almost everything else.
For limited-edition seasonal pieces, it may be best to snatch them up before your size sells out, but for basics that are restocked often, have patience—it will pay to wait for a sale.
2
Cost Plus World Market
World Market is one of our go-tos for affordable, on-trend furniture and home decor, so luckily for us, they also have some amazing sales. On major holiday weekends—think Black Friday, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, and Labor Day—you can expect sitewide sales. Other times, World Market offers discounts on specific categories, like rugs or lighting.
Pro tips: Sign up as a Rewards member for exclusive deals, discounts, and coupons. To make sure you don't miss a deal, sign up to track specific items you have your eye on. Click on the "Get Price Alerts" link below the "Add to Cart" button, and you'll get an email when the price of the item changes.
3
Nordstrom
Nordstrom is one of our favorite retailers, not only because of its top-notch customer service, but also for the unbeatable sales. Keep an eye on the site during holiday weekends and between seasons (the Winter Sale is currently offering up to 40 percent off through February 23).
But the big, can't-be-missed deals are typically found during Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, taking place after the December holidays and again around Memorial Day—just in time for a summer wardrobe refresh.
4
Anthropologie
While there are some things you'll want to grab before they sell out—like monogrammed mugs—it's often worth it to wait for Anthropologie's not-to-be-missed sales. Sometimes there's 20 percent off furniture, other times it's a deal on dresses. The best way to make sure you don't miss a single sale? Sign up for emails so you'll get the discounts delivered right to your inbox.
5
Macy's
Macy's is one of the best retailers to score deals on name-brand coats, shoes, and clothing. Expect sales not only on Black Friday and Presidents Day, but also during Semi-Annual Sales in January and July and Macy's famous One-Day Sales, typically scheduled for the third Saturday of the month.
To make the most of the savings, sign up for emails (you'll get an extra 25 percent off!) and download the Macy's app to get exclusive coupons.
6
Gap
Our favorite shopping phrase? "Sitewide sale." The Gap frequently has siteside discounts, and in honor of Presidents Day, is currently offering 30 to 50 percent off of everything (yes, everything). These sales are the best time to stock up on basics, like T-shirts and your favorite Gap jeans.
7
Bed Bath and Beyond
If you accidentally find yourself at Bed Bath and Beyond without your stack of coupons, don't panic. A quick Google search will bring you to Retailmenot.com, which likely has a current coupon good for 20 percent off of one item.
Hoping for even steeper savings? Keep an eye on the site (and your inbox) for special deals on specific appliances and categories. Right now, there are discounts on a wide variety of vacuums, including Dyson, Bissell, and Shark.
8
Wayfair
While Wayfair is known for its affordable prices all year long, you can score even better deals if you wait for the right sale. Sign up for emails so you won't miss specific sales (like the Big Rug Sale currently happening). Then, keep an eye on the site during April, when the annual Wayfair Way Day Sale delivers the best savings of the year.
9
Bloomingdale's
When major holiday weekends happen, Bloomgindale's should be one of your first stops. And you definitely won't want to miss its Friends & Family Sales—which anyone can shop, but special discounts are given to Bloomingdale's Loyalists. Sign up to become a Loyalist for extra points and rewards (without signing up for a credit card).