9 Sites You Should Always Shop When There's a Sale

If you're paying full-price on J.Crew's classic cashmere and work-ready basics, you're doing it wrong. J.Crew offers some of the best sales timed for holidays, seasonal transitions, or just any time. Currently, the site has extended its Presidents Day sale, called "Long Weekend, Epic Sale," with an extra 60 percent off all sales styles, plus 30 percent off almost everything else.

For limited-edition seasonal pieces, it may be best to snatch them up before your size sells out, but for basics that are restocked often, have patience—it will pay to wait for a sale.