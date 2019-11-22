Here's Exactly How to Decorate (and Organize!) a Small Entryway
These entryway tables, benches, and organizers will actually fit in your teeny-tiny foyer.
As more and more people are deciding to rent, live in the city, and opt for homes with less square footage, our entryways are shrinking. Data from Pinterest's November 2019 trend report reflects this, with search for "small foyer decorating" increasing an astounding 722 percent since last year. "Floating shelf entryway" (up 206 percent) and "shoe closet entryway" (up 300 percent) also reflect the desire to create a welcoming entryway, while also balancing storage needs in a tight space.
How do you actually achieve all of this when you only have a few square feet to make a first impression? Start by choosing entryway benches, tables, and organizers designed for small spaces. These hardworking pieces won't just fit in, but outfitted with drawers, hooks, and hidden compartments, they'll make your small entryway way more organized.
1
Bamboo Upholstered Bench (With Built-In Shoe Storage)
Small enough to fit in a tiny foyer? Check! (It's 36-by-13 inches.) Space for shoe storage? Check! A comfy cushion? Check! Affordable? Check! (It's just $50.) This small entryway bench checks all the boxes.
To buy: $50, amazon.com.
2
Entryway Mirror that Sneaks in Storage
If your "foyer" is really nothing more than a small wall next to your front door, this mirror with hooks will create a perfectly organized drop zone. Leave your keys on the shelf, and hang your coat and scarf on the hooks so you can grab them on your way out the door.
To buy: $99, potterybarn.com.
3
Multi-Hook Wall Shelf
This wood and metal shelf will maintain the minimalist aesthetic of your entryway, while the hooks provide much-needed storage. Lean a small mirror on top of the shelf to create a complete entryway station.
To buy: $39, urbanoutfitters.com.
4
Shoe Storage Bench with a Cozy Cushion
You'll have to wait until February 2020 for this storage bench to ship, but with Scandi-inspired style and shoe storage on the bottom, this small entryway bench is well worth the wait.
To buy: $159, potterybarn.com.
5
Mid-Century Modern Upholstered Bench
If you have enough room to introduce a bench in your entryway, this one is the perfect combination of style, organization, and comfort. It delivers mid-century modern design, and has two convenient drawers for stashing your keys or mail.
To buy: $380, worldmarket.com.
6
A Modern Shelf for Super Small Foyers
Want to make a big statement in a small space? Opt for a modern wall-hanging table that won't take up one inch of floor space.
To buy: $179, westelm.com.
7
Stylish Rattan Console Table
If you have slightly more space, consider upgrading the entryway floating shelf to a console table. This one combines drawer storage with the popular rattan trend that shows no signs of stopping.
To buy: $190, target.com.