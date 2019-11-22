Here's Exactly How to Decorate (and Organize!) a Small Entryway 

Image zoom World Market

As more and more people are deciding to rent, live in the city, and opt for homes with less square footage, our entryways are shrinking. Data from Pinterest's November 2019 trend report reflects this, with search for "small foyer decorating" increasing an astounding 722 percent since last year. "Floating shelf entryway" (up 206 percent) and "shoe closet entryway" (up 300 percent) also reflect the desire to create a welcoming entryway, while also balancing storage needs in a tight space.

How do you actually achieve all of this when you only have a few square feet to make a first impression? Start by choosing entryway benches, tables, and organizers designed for small spaces. These hardworking pieces won't just fit in, but outfitted with drawers, hooks, and hidden compartments, they'll make your small entryway way more organized.

