7 Rustic Decor Ideas You’ll Wish You’d Seen Sooner

Sorry, Old MacDonald: As far as we’re concerned, having a bunch of rustic decor ideas or an idyllic farmhouse kitchen up our sleeves beats owning a farm any day of the week. Blame it on the urge to escape the hustle and bustle of a busy city—or a certain famous couple who loves to fix up spaces—but we’ve been noticing a serious resurgence in rustic decor. And, if we’re being honest, this is one trend we’re happy to embrace with open arms.

You might be surprised to hear that rustic home decor trends have pivoted away from the charming country homes of yesteryear. Instead of filling a house with rooster motifs, oil paintings of fruits and vegetables, and dark, borderline drab decor, today’s rustic decor ideas feature small country-inspired details, modern decor, and plenty of shiplap to go around.

Want to give this new wave of rustic interior design a try? Here are seven rustic farmhouse decorating ideas that prove the country decor fad is back and better than ever.