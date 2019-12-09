7 Rustic Decor Ideas You’ll Wish You’d Seen Sooner
No farmhouse animals were harmed during the making of these dreamy rustic decor ideas.
Sorry, Old MacDonald: As far as we’re concerned, having a bunch of rustic decor ideas or an idyllic farmhouse kitchen up our sleeves beats owning a farm any day of the week. Blame it on the urge to escape the hustle and bustle of a busy city—or a certain famous couple who loves to fix up spaces—but we’ve been noticing a serious resurgence in rustic decor. And, if we’re being honest, this is one trend we’re happy to embrace with open arms.
You might be surprised to hear that rustic home decor trends have pivoted away from the charming country homes of yesteryear. Instead of filling a house with rooster motifs, oil paintings of fruits and vegetables, and dark, borderline drab decor, today’s rustic decor ideas feature small country-inspired details, modern decor, and plenty of shiplap to go around.
Want to give this new wave of rustic interior design a try? Here are seven rustic farmhouse decorating ideas that prove the country decor fad is back and better than ever.
1
A cute kitchen
Whether you’re testing all the latest and great slow cooker recipes or reheating last night’s takeout, a farmhouse-inspired, rustic kitchen can make any time spent cooking significantly more enjoyable. Cabinetry company @the_brothers_stonington nails this look with neutral cabinets, wooden accents, subway tile, and, of course, a farmhouse sink. Don’t want to undergo an entire renovation? Up your kitchen’s coziness factor by swapping out your cabinet knobs and pulls.
2
Create contrast
What’s black, white, and chic all over? This rustic decor idea we spotted on @renovating_ethelwolf’s feed. Over the past few years, the black and white color palette has popped up in many rustic decor ideas—and proves to be one trend that can withstand the test of time. If you want to lean more into rustic interior design, offset and warm the contrast with wooden accents.
3
Cozy accoutrements
If you’re looking to try rustic decor for the very first time, focus on the accessories. With oversized vases, crisp cake stands on the shelves, and a “Mercantile Trading & Co.” sign on the wall, this kitchen from @thevintagemarket.us is a masterclass in rustic home decor. Not only can you switch out these accessories when you find some new rustic decor, but adding some accoutrements bridges the gap between pretty and personable. After all, a house is not a home without small, thoughtful touches that capture your personal style.
4
Follow your animal instincts
Don’t let not living on a farm prevent you from following your animal instincts. Instagram account @farmhouse4010 gives this bedroom fun, rustic flair with an animal bust and sweet checkered curtains. If the mere thought of affixing a seemingly real animal head to your walls gives you the chills (we don’t blame you), a knitted or papier-mâché style will give your space a whimsical edge.
5
Style with shiplap
Of course, no conversion about rustic decor ideas could be complete without mentioning shiplap. While this type of wooden boarding is typically used for a home’s facade, Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines have reached interior design fame for bringing this material inside. Give this material a warm, welcoming twist by pairing it with a colorful rug—just as the couple did here on their @magnolia page.
6
Redesign your doors
Forget swing doors and curved archways: When it comes to rustic decor, it’s all about the sliding barn door. Similar to shiplap, barn doors have historically been reserved for outdoor spaces, but they’ve recently made their way inside. Not only does the addition of an interior barn door scream rustic interior design, but it also turns any doorway into a statement. Let @brandonarchitects show you how it’s done.
7
Rustic decor for all
As @sandradeco__sweet_home proves, it’s possible to embrace rustic decor in any type of space. Yes, even your modern apartment. Here, Sandra Santana Noda transformed her seemingly minimalist kitchen into a rustic paradise with the help of woven accents, an area rug by the sink, and lots of pampas. It’s like the Little House on the Prairie, with a modern twist.