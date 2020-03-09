11 Genius Reading Nook Ideas That Work for Any Space

Image zoom onurdongel/Getty Images

If you consider yourself a reader, no one needs to explain the benefits of reading to you; you probably already have a stack of good books ready to go and a reading list longer than your to-do list. One of the true glories of reading is that you can do it anytime, anywhere, but there’s also something special about curling up with a great book in a cozy, comfortable reading nook.

Also known as a book nook, a reading nook is a place where you can curl up and enjoy your latest novel or autobiography. Beyond that, though, a reading nook can be whatever you want it to be. Just like anyone who reads can be a reader, anywhere you read can become a book nook—it doesn’t have to have a towering bookshelf or enormous pile of pillows (though those are certainly nice details to include in any reading nook). Depending on the size of your space, a reading nook can be as small as an intentionally placed comfy chair or as large as a whole room: what matters is that it’s a space where reading can take place.

Seeking reading nook ideas as eagerly as you seek out the best books? Look no further: These book nook ideas offer all sorts of inspiration on everything from book arrangement to seating selection. When you’re ready to carve out a reading nook in your home, these ideas will be the perfect starting spot.

Reading nook ideas