Get Ready to Pivot: Pottery Barn Is Bringing Back the Apothecary Table from 'Friends'

Pottery Barn fans the world over might have cringed—or felt personally attacked—in the Friends episode “The One with the Apothecary Table,” in which shopaholic Rachel buys a gorgeous table from the store, only to be warned that her then-roommate Phoebe won’t like it. To keep the table, Rachel pretends that it’s from a flea market, not mass-produced Pottery Barn, with the sort of history Phoebe would like.

You can watch the episode (for now) on Netflix, but long story short, Ross buys the same table for his apartment, and shenanigans ensue as Rachel rushes to make Phoebe believe that their new table is, in fact, vintage. (These sorts of lies and tricks, though not ill-intentioned, are how we learn valuable lessons like why you shouldn’t split lottery tickets with your friends.)

Even as the show gently mocks Pottery Barn’s mass-produced products, it also highlights how great they are (they converted Phoebe, after all)—and anyone watching may have been distracted from the light digs by how much they wanted that apothecary table. Good news for that group: Pottery Barn is bringing the apothecary table back (it was available at the time of the episode, aired in 2000) just in time for the 25th anniversary of Friends in September.

The table is part of an entire collection—the Pottery Barn x Friends Collection—of tabletop and decorative accessories and furniture Friends fans and foes alike will likely fall for. The collection will be available starting July 30, but until then fans can start making room for their new apothecary table (let the “Pivot!” jokes ensue as you rearrange your furniture). Some of the items in the collection are sure to have the iconic Friends logo on bold display, but others, like the apothecary table, are just solid pieces—especially if you’re looking for something with an interesting, practically vintage feel.