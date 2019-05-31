Forget Accent Walls—There’s a New Paint Trend Showing Up in Homes Everywhere

Image zoom Getty Images

People everywhere are about to start painting their interior doors—and it makes perfect sense. Painted interior doors, just like painted front doors, is a look that’s tough to resist. It’s a colorful, playful way to bring character to a space, with less risk and commitment than going for a full accent wall. And, since accent walls’ moment in the spotlight is coming to an end, a colorful alternative is needed to fill the gap—and painted interior doors is the perfect replacement.

Tina Nokes, the owner of Neighborly company Five Star Painting Loudoun, says she and her team are seeing many people painting the insides of their front doors black. At the same time, they’re seeing accent walls start to fade in popularity. The stark painted door look—especially when it’s paired with lighter surrounding trim and wall paint—is striking and dramatic, though it can be softened with a lighter or brighter choice of door paint color. (Plus, painting a single door, instead of a whole wall or room, can add up to some serious interior house painting savings.)

The painted door look doesn’t have to be limited to the inside front door. Barn doors make a statement on their own, but painting a barn door offers an added pop of personality, as does painting traditional doors.

“We’ve had a few people that have painted several interior doors,” Nokes said. “On the main level, they’ll paint them black and keep the door jamb around it white. The baseboards are still white, but then the door itself they’ll paint black. And it’s pretty.”

As with any decision regarding paint colors, you’ll want to consider the atmosphere you hope to create with a painted door. A bright color will add energy to a space, while a neutral or muted tone will help the room feel soothing and peaceful. Black, the color Nokes says most people choose, is both dramatic and understated, a tricky combination that’s usually tough to find. Luckily, this easy design trick makes it easy.

Elyza Brillantes, a Colorado-based interior designer with Havenly, also loves the look—she even recently convinced a client to paint the inside of his front door black. “It’s such an unexpected and really cool way to infuse some personality into your space,” she says. “In a small space, or a historic space where you can’t do a ton of changes to the actual property, painting the door is such a fun and cool way to add a little character.”

Brillantes doesn’t think accent walls are completely on their way out of fashion, but they are going to be approached differently in the future, she says. The accent walls of the near future might be a little more muted, or have a little more texture, rather than a contrasting paint color, she says—or, just maybe, painted interior doors (traditional doors, sliding barn doors, pantry doors, whatever) will fulfill our need for color. Only time will tell.