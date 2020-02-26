5 Ways to Organize Your Home Like a Boutique Hotel
Make every day feel like a staycation.
What makes a hotel stay feel so luxurious is often the simplest of things: fluffy towels, clean sheets, mini toiletries, and new toothbrushes there whenever you need them. Is it possible to recreate that same sense of indulgence in our own homes—even if we don't have some magic sign we can put on our bedroom doorknobs to request fresh towels? It may require some advance planning, but we've pulled together a few organization ideas to give your home the five-star treatment.
1
Restock (and Refresh) Your Bath Towels
Step #1: You probably need more fluffy, white bath towels. Especially if you recycled all of your old, threadbare towels during the 2019 KonMari craze, it may be time to restock (here are some of our favorites you can buy online). As a general guideline, we've always recommended keeping at least two towels per family member, but to achieve hotel-level luxury, you'll want to make an initial investment in three to four towels per person. This way, you can use each towel fewer times between washes (but without having to do laundry every three days!). And there's a smart reason hotels typically stock white towels: they can be bleached, so they'll always look clean and will never mildew. Plus, they can all be washed together in one load of laundry.
Make it five stars: The surefire way to make a Wednesday night shower feel more spa-like? Buy a towel warmer ($99, bedbathandbeyond.com) that will make your towel toasty in less than 20 minutes.
2
Build a Hotel-Worthy Bed
Similar to towels, consider investing in a couple more spare sets of bed sheets. Think about it this way: If you currently rotate between the set on your bed and the set in the wash, you either have to do laundry often or go longer between washes. The solution: buy more spare sheets so you can have clean bedding without devoting your life to laundry. Ready to restock? Here are some of our favorite bed sheets.
Make it five stars: Take another tip from boutique hotels and keep a cozy spare blanket on hand, either draped across the end of your bed or tucked into a basket nearby.
3
Clean Out Your Linen Closet
You may be wondering: Where am I going to stash all of these new linens? If you have the space in your bathroom, embrace the hotel vibe by leaving a big pile of fluffy towels on display. If not, it's time for a linen closet clean-out, starting with donating or recycling old towels and bed sheets you no longer use. Then, label shelves for bath towels, and others for bed sheets in specific sizes.
Make it five stars: Keep a bottle of scented fabric spray ($8, bloomingdales.com) in your linen closet, so you can lightly spritz sheets before making the bed.
4
Clear Off Your Nightstand
The easiest way to make your bedroom feel hotel-worthy in the next 15 minutes? Declutter your nightstand. Remove that towering pile of bedside reading (keep only what you're reading right now), and leave space for a glass of water and a soft reading lamp.
Make it five stars: While it's better to keep your phone far away from your bed, if you can't resist, invest in a sleek, wireless charger ($60, bloomingdales.com), so at least you won't have to hunt for lost cords underneath your bed every night.
5
Declutter Your Bathroom Counter
In a hotel bathroom, you'll often find a small, curated selection of toiletries set on a tray. Try the same trick at home. Buy a storage tray, then devote this prime real estate to only the skincare and haircare products you use every single day. The rest can be stashed in drawers, cabinets, or storage bins (while you're at it, check the expiration dates).
Make it five stars: If you forget to pack a toothbrush, most hotels have extras they can drop off at your room. For the same effect at home, stock one drawer in your bathroom with spare toothbrushes, a new tube of toothpaste, soaps, and other essentials. You'll always have what you need, without having to call the concierge.