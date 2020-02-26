5 Ways to Organize Your Home Like a Boutique Hotel 

Step #1: You probably need more fluffy, white bath towels. Especially if you recycled all of your old, threadbare towels during the 2019 KonMari craze, it may be time to restock (here are some of our favorites you can buy online). As a general guideline, we've always recommended keeping at least two towels per family member, but to achieve hotel-level luxury, you'll want to make an initial investment in three to four towels per person. This way, you can use each towel fewer times between washes (but without having to do laundry every three days!). And there's a smart reason hotels typically stock white towels: they can be bleached, so they'll always look clean and will never mildew. Plus, they can all be washed together in one load of laundry.

Make it five stars: The surefire way to make a Wednesday night shower feel more spa-like? Buy a towel warmer ($99, bedbathandbeyond.com) that will make your towel toasty in less than 20 minutes.