7 Unexpected Things You Didn’t Know You Needed for Your New Rental
Whether it’s a house or an apartment, you’re going to want to make sure these items are in your new place.
Whether you’re new to renting or you’re putting moving tips to work to get into a new rental, it’s always tough to figure out what you need to get before you’re completely settled in. You may have checked off everything on your first apartment checklist, but a second (or third, or more) rental has its own needs.
There are some things we don’t think are necessary, especially when moving, but later on we realize that it’s difficult to live without them. Other things are just easy to forget. Save yourself a bit of stress and take a look at these seven unexpected things you didn’t know you needed to bring to your new place—whether you had them and lost them in a move or never had them at all, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them.
1
Security system
Feeling safe wherever you’re living is important. Take every precaution you possibly can. Whether you’re living by yourself, with friends, or have children and a family of your own, installing a home security system in your rental can help protect you and whoever else may be in the house. Systems that require no installation are even available, so you can install motion sensors and cameras without losing your security deposit.
2
Dehumidifiers, moisture absorbers, or humidifiers
In some areas of your new rental, there may not be a lot of airflow, and moisture can build up. This may result in mold over time, often in bathrooms, under sinks, in closets, and behind the refrigerator. Not only is it costly to take care of, but mold can also grow quickly and be harmful to your health. To help prevent it, use a dehumidifier or moisture absorbers for damp areas at risk of growing mold. If you live in a dry climate, you might consider doing the opposite and purchasing a humidifier to maintain your comfort in your new space.
3
Vacuum
Not all rentals have vacuums for you to use, and those that have one don’t always have a good one. You might be charged a hefty fee if the carpets aren’t in good shape when it comes time to move out, so save yourself the headache of having to deal with matted carpet and dirty rugs and get a good vacuum. If you don’t have carpet in your rental, it’s still smart to get a hand vacuum. That way, you don’t need to break out the broom and dustpan if you drop food crumbs on the ground and you can clean up quickly after eating your midnight snack in bed.
4
Renters insurance
Although your rental property itself is covered by your landlord’s insurance, your stuff isn’t included in that. Your landlord isn’t responsible for damage caused to your belongings in the case of a flood or fire, and you don’t want to be left empty-handed if disaster strikes. Renters insurance will compensate you for your ruined belongings, and some policies will even cover temporary living expenses in case you need to look for somewhere else to live.
5
Iron and ironing board
You may not iron your clothes often, but when you do need to, it’s helpful to have an iron and an ironing board handy. You won’t need to try steaming your clothes in the bathroom or blow-drying the wrinkles out: It’s much quicker to whip out your iron and press your clothing on a surface that won’t be ruined by the heat.
6
Damage-free hooks and hanging strips
Most landlords don’t allow you to put holes in the wall, which can make it difficult to hang decor or hooks for coats and keys. Damage-free hooks and hanging strips can save the day by giving you all the functionality of a regular hanging hook without putting a hole in the wall. Plus, they’re quick and easy to install, and you can remove them in a cinch.
7
Storage ottoman
Whether your rental is a tiny studio apartment or a large house, you can’t go wrong with a storage ottoman. It allows you to store often-used things out of sight while keeping them accessible. A storage ottoman is also a great piece of furniture decor that can easily spruce up your living space—perfect if you didn’t move many furnishings.