Time to Stock Up on Hosting Essentials: IKEA’s Black Friday Sales Are Here

Few experiences are quite like a trip to your local IKEA store, where you can wander and peruse at your leisure. With IKEA delivery, you can even enjoy part of the experience at home, any time. What you rarely get from IKEA is a sale: Prices are typically pretty low, so IKEA doesn’t operate on the same near-constant sale cycle that other stores do. Fortunately, though, there are still IKEA Black Friday sales.

IKEA may be a Swedish company, but it has adopted the American tradition of Black Friday deals. IKEA does Cyber Monday deals, too, so there’s no need to have the Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday debate if you’re planning to celebrate the shopping holiday with a trip to the blue superstore. Like other stores, IKEA offers sales and deals leading up to and beyond Black Friday and Cyber Monday; unlike some other stores, they’re pretty specific deals, which IKEA announces annually.

Instead of a store-wide discount, IKEA Black Friday sales focus on specific products or categories. Some deals are only available to IKEA FAMILY members, too, so if you’re not already a member and want to shop at IKEA for Black Friday or Cyber Monday now, you should sign up sooner rather than later. Deals and discounts aren’t valid on delivery, installation, assembly, or tax and may vary by store. You can check IKEA’s website to see if your area store is participating.

Some deals begin November 21: Between November 21 and January 1, 2020, shoppers can buy any three sparkling drinks—the sparkling Dryck, Bubbel, or Kristian Regale—for $7 at the Swedish Food Market.

The next round of Black Friday deals begins November 27 and lasts until December 8. During this time, IKEA FAMILY members can get 20 percent off all day beds; 50 percent off MILLERYR table lamps; 50 percent off the STRANDMON wing chair in Nordvalla Red; and up to $200 off select sleeper sofas such as the FRIHETEN, GRÖNLID, and VIMLE lines.

United States IKEA stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but IKEA is offering some online-only deals that day (November 28): Free Click & Collect on online orders made on Thanksgiving Day and a buy one, get one restaurant offer coupon on orders placed between 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, and 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, November 28.

For Cyber Monday, IKEA is offering online-only deals on December 2. ENEBY 8x8 Bluetooth speakers will be 50 percent off, and select BESTÅ TV units will be $100 off.

With such specific deals, something you’ve been eying at IKEA might not be included. But if you’re interested in picking up one of the products listed above at a discount, IKEA’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are your chance.