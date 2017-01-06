5 Ways to Embrace Hygge at Home
If you’re dreaming of a cozier life, good news: hygge (pronounced “hoo gah”) is just about everywhere these days. There’s no direct English translation for this Nordic lifestyle trend, but the concept embodies an outlook on life that welcomes positivity and enjoyment of everyday activities. Think: cuddling up with a warm cup of coffee or lighting a candle to enjoy with your meal. Sound like your ideal environment? Snuggle up with these extra cozy picks.
1
Women’s Wicked Good Moccasins
A cozier alternative to slip on, these moccasins, lined with extra soft fleece, wrap completely around your foot offering cushioned comfort with every step. Perfect for padding around the house on chilly mornings or taking a much-needed breath of crisp air on the porch.
To buy: $69; llbean.com.
2
Lights Out Shade Kit
Get in the hygge spirit and test your knitting skills with this DIY kit. Curl up in your coziest blanket while you wind the needles together, then when your project is complete drape the shade over a lamp to create a warm glow across the room.
To buy: $38; woolandthegang.com.
3
Faux Fur Throw
Just imagine curling up by the fire with this ultra plush faux fur blanket. It’s a must-have for those chilly winter months. Available in gray and caramel.
To buy: $149-$229; potterybarn.com.
4
The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Living
Want to fully embrace the hygge lifestyle? This is the book for you. Inside find tips and tricks for emulating the Nordic way of viewing comfort, togetherness, and well-being that you can put into practice throughout the year.
To buy: $12; amazon.com.
5
Saxon Candle
With six wicks and soy-blend wax, this candle will give any room a calming light and scent (a soothing Water Lotus Citronella fragrance). Once the wax is burned the beautiful pottery can be repurposed to hold all of your favorite trinkets.
To buy: $58; flashpointcandle.com.