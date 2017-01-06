5 Ways to Embrace Hygge at Home

If you’re dreaming of a cozier life, good news: hygge (pronounced “hoo gah”) is just about everywhere these days. There’s no direct English translation for this Nordic lifestyle trend, but the concept embodies an outlook on life that welcomes positivity and enjoyment of everyday activities. Think: cuddling up with a warm cup of coffee or lighting a candle to enjoy with your meal. Sound like your ideal environment? Snuggle up with these extra cozy picks.

By Lindsey Murray