All the Tools You Need to Hang Curtains That Will Never Fall

Image zoom Getty Images

You don’t need to be a certified interior designer to know that curtains—even if you’re using shower curtains as window curtains—are integral to every home. Not only do they offer some privacy from your nosy neighbors and help with temperature control, but they also make a room feel complete and, well, homey.

The problem is that hanging curtains—installing a curtain rod and hanging some pretty drapes off it—is easier said than done. What if you measure incorrectly and wind up with curtains that don’t cover your windows? What if your rod isn’t leveled to perfection? Even worse, what if your curtains spontaneously fall down at the worst possible moments?

Don’t worry, we’re here to help. We’re taking you step by step through the entire process for how to hang curtains—and sharing our go-to products to ensure you’ll have beautiful, straight-hanging curtains that actually stay put.