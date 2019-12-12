8 Tips and Tricks for Navigating Furniture Consignment Shops

In addition to checking for damage, Hirsch adds that it’s also important to check for any signs of restoration, particularly with costly antiques. “The value of an item can decrease greatly if it's been refinished or repaired,” she says. “It's OK if you like that it's been repaired, just be prepared to pay a greatly reduced price if it is or walk away if they won't lower the price tag.”

Signs that a piece has been repaired include more than one set of holes where drawer pulls/knobs were installed, more than one color of paint (check the interior and underside), a fresh varnish smell or sheen, and fabric that doesn’t look like it’s from the period the furniture was designed.

“Also, bring a blacklight,” she adds. “Move the furniture to a dimly lit area and run a blacklight over the wood. You will see touchup paint in areas ‘pop’ that you might not be able to see with a naked eye.”