Proof That a Day Bed Is the Key to Creating Your Own Mini-Oasis

So many things can make this not the case, but in a perfect world, home would be the most comforting place on the planet. Unfortunately, living with other people (no matter how much you love them) often makes home a little less soothing—certainly not as relaxing as many of us would like. While it may not be possible to make the whole home into a cozy utopia, carving out a little place of peace is certainly doable, even if you’re working with limited space, budget, or time. It just takes one easy addition to establish that calming vibe: a day bed.

Just like a linear shower drain can make any bathroom feel more luxurious, a day bed can make any room or outdoor space feel more comforting with much less hassle than, say, repainting the whole space.

What makes a day bed so great? It’s hard to pick just one feature, but maybe it’s the fact that they look impossibly plush, or that they’re seating options meant to be relaxed on. They look luxurious, and they feel comfy. These aren’t seats for the dining room table or office chairs; they’re seats made for napping, reading, and doing other vacation-appropriate things. Bringing one into a room creates an atmosphere that says, “This space is for relaxing; no stress allowed.” Plus, it’s pretty tough to be stressed while reclining or curled up.

Still need proof that you need a day bed? Take these examples as proof that a day bed can go almost anywhere, with any style, and create a little oasis, no matter what the rest of the house is like.

The Luxe Day Bed

Envisionworks, Inc./Courtesy of Leading Hotels of the World

The above day bed, placed on a beachfront patio at CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World—a collection of more than 400 independent, boutique luxury hotels—in Anguilla, strikes an effortlessly luxe tone with its thick wood frame and plush cushions. The soothing colors and high-quality materials create a relaxing space for doing, well, anything. This luxe day bed is outdoors and a little too large for most homes. A smaller version with the same plush look can easily be moved indoors, to a study, living room, or large bedroom. It’s versatile enough to go anywhere, and with a few easy add-ons such as a throw pillow or blankets, it can fit into the preexisting décor of any space. Basing a day bed search on size is key here; larger ones may feel more impressive, but you want one that can fit unobtrusively in the corner of a room or on a narrow deck or terrace (just make sure you know how to clean outdoor cushions) to create a luxurious escape anywhere.

The Cozy Day Bed

Pick some sweet pillows, find a cozy nook, and, like magic, you’ve got a space perfectly primed for curling up and reading or napping. This wedged-in day bed also doubles as a guest bed (or a play spot for little ones), proving that day beds can be as versatile or single-purpose as you want. This day bed is in a nursery, but one like it can easily go in a home office, living room, or even in an awkward nook under the roofline in a hallway—with the right accessories, wherever it is, it’s cozy.

The Sophisticated Day Bed

This day bed—and others like it—are the true multi-taskers. When guests are over, they’re a comfortable spot to sit and chat; when you’re home alone, it’s the perfect spot to sip coffee or tea. The decorative odds and ends match their surroundings, so the day bed feels natural there, while also managing to feel tucked away enough that it’s a mini-escape.

Inspired to bring a day bed home, but need a little shopping help? Consider what you want your day bed to be. Is it a luxury showpiece? A mini-escape? A spot for the kids? Base your search on that.

Splurging on a tall, four-poster frame may be worth it if you’re craving privacy for your new relaxing spot (and you have the space, of course). Larger day beds are, by default, more luxurious, but even a small one or an oversized chair can introduce the same relaxing vibe to a space. Just be sure there is some unifying theme between the day bed and the rest of the space, whether that is the frame material, the cushion material, or some matching throw pillows.

Modular seating, such as the Lovesac sofa, make it possible to build your own daybed and rearrange it as needed. From high-end options (this one has a canopy) to more affordable ones and in-between, the right day bed is out there—you just have to look for it.