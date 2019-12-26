7 Gorgeous, Doable Ideas for Making Boho Design Work in Your Home

Image zoom Getty Images

Trends may come and go, but we’ll always have a special place in our hearts for boho design. Filled with colors, patterns, and, yes, plenty of leafy greens, boho decor throws the design rulebook out the window and embraces a bold streak. After all, with boho decor ideas, more is more.

But unless you’re a boho interior design pro, bringing this eclectic aesthetic into your home can feel a little, well, intimidating. One false move, one set of clashing prints, or too much color (is there such a thing?) can transform your space from delightfully bohemian to an eyesore. Don't worry: We’re here to help. Check out these savvy ways to bring bohemian design to your home, then go forth and redecorate without fear.