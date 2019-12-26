7 Gorgeous, Doable Ideas for Making Boho Design Work in Your Home
La vie Bohème, right?
Trends may come and go, but we’ll always have a special place in our hearts for boho design. Filled with colors, patterns, and, yes, plenty of leafy greens, boho decor throws the design rulebook out the window and embraces a bold streak. After all, with boho decor ideas, more is more.
But unless you’re a boho interior design pro, bringing this eclectic aesthetic into your home can feel a little, well, intimidating. One false move, one set of clashing prints, or too much color (is there such a thing?) can transform your space from delightfully bohemian to an eyesore. Don't worry: We’re here to help. Check out these savvy ways to bring bohemian design to your home, then go forth and redecorate without fear.
1
The textured treatment
Boho interior design is a far cry from the stark, sleek look that’s often associated with minimalism or mid-century modernism. Instead of smooth wood and leather, embrace a variety of textures, such as a suede armchair, faux fur area rug, and knitted throw blanket. If you’re giving boho design a try for the very first time, incorporate different textures and materials in a similar color palette. Let @agi_at_59 show you how it’s done.
2
Go au naturale
One specific texture to add to your boho decor? Anything woven. Cane, rattan, and wicker are classic calling cards of boho design, bringing an easy, breezy spirit to virtually any space. While the market has no shortage of woven furniture, the boho wall decor on @dabito’s feed is an affordable alternative.
3
Embrace accessories
As @ReStyleArt proves, a bohemian house is not a home without some personal touches. Instead of hiding your favorite tchotchkes in a cabinet—or, even worse, decluttering your home altogether—embrace boho design by showing off your favorite accessories on your bookshelves, windowsills, and coffee table. Sorry, Marie Kondo, but we think we’re going to keep all our knick-knacks for a little longer.
4
Layer your lights
Why settle for one lighting fixture when you can enjoy a few? Boho design often exudes a sense of coziness—and layered lighting is an easy way to bring a comfortable, eclectic ease to any space. Take a cue from @bohemian.earth and couple a woven ceiling pendant with string lights and some candles.
5
Grow your green thumb
Calling all plant parents: Pursuing boho interior design basically gives you permission to stock up on as many leafy greens as possible. There’s something about an array of rampant, unruly plants that gives any space a slice of bohemian charm—yes, even your bathroom. From a macrame planter hanging from the shower head to a plant perched atop a wooden stool, this bathroom from @ThisHouse5000 is a masterclass in plant parenthood and the boho aesthetic.
6
Color me happy
What do the best boho decor ideas have in common? Lots and lots of color. Sarah Walsh McIntyre of @TheFlamingoandTheFox does not shy away from color—and this cheery bedroom proudly highlights all the hues of the rainbow. If using too much color is a concern, err on the side of caution by keeping your walls a soft neutral. From there, you can go big or go home with colorful accessories, artwork, and bedding.
7
Mix and match
The best part about boho design is that there’s no one way to complete the look. In fact, you can even master boho decor by integrating seemingly clashing pieces into one space. While the furniture and decor featured in this living room on @whatever_happened_to_miss_wolf’s feed is indisputably eclectic, a united color palette give this space an air of cohesion.