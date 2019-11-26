The Best Christmas Decorations You Can Order on Amazon—and Deck the Halls ASAP
It's your one-stop shop for trees, garlands, ornaments, and advent calendars.
While we're busy browsing the best Black Friday deals and life-changing cleaning products on Amazon, there's one more thing we can add to our overflowing Amazon shopping carts: Christmas decorations. You can find everything from faux Christmas trees that reviewers swear look like the real deal, to sparkling Christmas ornaments in a rainbow of colors, to pre-lit garlands that save you the work of stringing lights. Order these decorations on Amazon ASAP, then sit back, relax, and binge-watch Christmas movies as you wait for them to get delivered right to your door.
1
Colorful Christmas Ornaments
Finding Christmas ornaments that match your color palette has never been easier. This set of 34 ball ornaments comes in five different styles, and you can choose from 23 different color options. Opt for a classic red and green motif, or mix it up with blush pink and teal this year.
To buy: $13 for set of 34 ornaments, amazon.com.
2
Pre-Lit Christmas Garland
This nine-foot garland not only comes pre-lit, but also adorned with pine cones and red berries. To help this garland look as lush as possible, take your time fluffing up the faux pine needles, and consider tucking small sprigs of real pine into the garland to give it added texture and a natural scent.
To buy: $28, amazon.com.
3
Felt Advent Calendar
Even if most of your holiday decorations are chosen with your grownup guests in mind, a cute wall-hanging advent calendar is a fun way to get the kids involved (without derailing your decor plan). Be sure to hang this felt advent calendar low enough that the little ones will be able to move the candy cane marker without the help of a step stool.
To buy: $24, amazon.com.
4
Battery-Operated Fairy Lights
If stylish yet low-maintenance describes your holiday style, then these battery-operated fairy lights are a must-order. Switch them on, then set them in a glass lantern or decorative bowl to create a gentle glow.
To buy: $8 for two 16-foot strands, amazon.com.
5
A Top-Rated Christmas Tree
Yes, you can even order your Christmas tree right from Amazon, and this is one of the top-rated options. While reviewers note that this artificial fir tree doesn't look like much when you first take it out of the box, once the branches are carefully positioned and bedecked with ornaments, it's a stunner. Plus, it comes in ten different sizes (from 4- to 14-feet) so you can get the perfect size tree for your space.
To buy: From $52, amazon.com.