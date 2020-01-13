6 Ways Your Bedroom Decor Could Be Sabotaging Your Sleep

If Marie Kondo taught us anything, it's that our cluttered homes are likely contributing to our stress. Yes, we're looking at you, nightstands piled high with books, papers, and charging cords. Even if you aren't consciously aware of it, the clutter surrounding your bed could be affecting your sleep.

To make your bedroom a serene space, start by clearing off the surfaces closest to your bed, such as bedside tables. Make space for a glass of water and consider relocating your phone farther away from your bed (more on that, below).