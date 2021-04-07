This Rustic Entertainment Center Secretly Doubles as a Fireplace—and It’s on Sale

Why choose between a rustic TV stand and a roaring fireplace when you can have both in one multifunctional piece of furniture? Amazon sells a modern farmhouse-inspired entertainment center with a built-in electric fireplace, so you can watch your favorite shows and movies while enjoying a cozy fire. The best part? It’s 26 percent off right now.
Yes, the weather is warming up and you’re probably not rushing to stand in front of an electric heater right now, but you can enjoy this media center year-round. The electric fireplace feature has separate settings for the artificial flames and the actual heat, meaning you can enjoy a cozy faux fire in the summer and warm roaring flames in the winter.
The entertainment center has a rugged look defined by its distressed wood exterior and metal hardware. Though it combines two pieces of home decor in one item, it’s still rather compact, measuring just 58 inches long by 16 inches wide. And whether you turn on the fireplace or not, the piece makes for a stylish and functional addition to any living room or den. For additional storage, you’ll find two glass doors with shelves on either side of the fireplace. They can hold anything from media accessories to books to games.
And don’t worry about calling the electrician to get your new entertainment center up and running. All you have to do is plug in the electric fireplace, and since the console itself has holes in the back, you can run cables through the doors and avoid an unsightly jumble of wires.
While the piece doesn’t have thousands of customer reviews just yet, the customer feedback so far is widely positive. One shopper called it “gorgeous” and “easy to put together,” and another said it “makes the living room so cozy.”
The clever TV stand usually costs $390, but you can save over $100 now with this Amazon markdown. However, this deal is only available for a limited time, so you’ll have to act quickly to get in on the savings.
To buy: $287 (was $390); amazon.com.