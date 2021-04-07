This Rustic Entertainment Center Secretly Doubles as a Fireplace—and It’s on Sale

The entertainment center has a rugged look defined by its distressed wood exterior and metal hardware. Though it combines two pieces of home decor in one item, it’s still rather compact, measuring just 58 inches long by 16 inches wide. And whether you turn on the fireplace or not, the piece makes for a stylish and functional addition to any living room or den. For additional storage, you’ll find two glass doors with shelves on either side of the fireplace. They can hold anything from media accessories to books to games.