10 Dazzling Candlesticks

By Christina Yeotsas
Updated August 29, 2014
schoolhouseelectric.com
Every candle needs a stylish match, like these stunning bases.
Mosser Glass Candle Holder

schoolhouseelectric.com

A black glass candlestick will make a chic addition to a tabletop display. Place alongside colored glassware on a bright floral tablecloth for a cool contrast.

To buy: $24, schoolhouseelectric.com.

Featured April 2014

Bella Candleholders

crateandbarrel.com

Candles will appear as though they’re floating atop these glass pillars, which promise to blend seamlessly into any decor.

To buy: From $19, crateandbarrel.com.

Chunk of Marble Candle Holder

aplusrstore.com

Majestic in marble, a thick, cylindrical holder adorned with copper will make any ol’ taper look posh.

To buy: From $60, aplusrstore.com.

Numi Candleholders

cb2.com

Arrange five or six on a dining table and surround with greenery for a budget-friendly setting.

To buy: $5 each, cb2.com.

Old World Taper Holder

shopterrain.com

The weathered pewter finish on these aluminum candlesticks makes a timeless addition to a buffet or dinner table.

To buy: From $28, shopterrain.com.

Hourglass Pillar Candleholders

dwellstudio.com

Give a mantel some ’60s flair with these lacquer-and-metal mini-sculptures.

To buy: $225, dwellstudio.com.

Crystal Ladder

anthropologie.com

Prismatic pedestals will reflect candlelight off of every angle to set a pretty scene.


To buy: From $24, anthropologie.com.

Lumberjack Candle Holder

fab.com

Novel wooden forms have a modern feel but are still cozy enough to work in a more rustic setting.


To buy: $44, fab.com.

Loop Black Candle Holder

shophorne.com

Impactful on its own, this metal-looped design can also be joined with another to create a distinctive centerpiece.


To buy: $38, shophorne.com.

Halo Burnt Orange Candleholder

cb2.com

Fitting for any season, this bold aluminum candlestick adds shapely dimension to a space. Wipe it with a dry cloth for a fuss-free cleanup.

To buy: $11, cb2.com.

By Christina Yeotsas