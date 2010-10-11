10 Dazzling Candlesticks
Mosser Glass Candle Holder
A black glass candlestick will make a chic addition to a tabletop display. Place alongside colored glassware on a bright floral tablecloth for a cool contrast.
To buy: $24, schoolhouseelectric.com.
Featured April 2014
Bella Candleholders
Candles will appear as though they’re floating atop these glass pillars, which promise to blend seamlessly into any decor.
To buy: From $19, crateandbarrel.com.
Chunk of Marble Candle Holder
Majestic in marble, a thick, cylindrical holder adorned with copper will make any ol’ taper look posh.
To buy: From $60, aplusrstore.com.
Numi Candleholders
Arrange five or six on a dining table and surround with greenery for a budget-friendly setting.
To buy: $5 each, cb2.com.
Old World Taper Holder
The weathered pewter finish on these aluminum candlesticks makes a timeless addition to a buffet or dinner table.
To buy: From $28, shopterrain.com.
Hourglass Pillar Candleholders
Give a mantel some ’60s flair with these lacquer-and-metal mini-sculptures.
To buy: $225, dwellstudio.com.
Crystal Ladder
Prismatic pedestals will reflect candlelight off of every angle to set a pretty scene.
To buy: From $24, anthropologie.com.
Lumberjack Candle Holder
Novel wooden forms have a modern feel but are still cozy enough to work in a more rustic setting.
To buy: $44, fab.com.
Loop Black Candle Holder
Impactful on its own, this metal-looped design can also be joined with another to create a distinctive centerpiece.
To buy: $38, shophorne.com.
Halo Burnt Orange Candleholder
Fitting for any season, this bold aluminum candlestick adds shapely dimension to a space. Wipe it with a dry cloth for a fuss-free cleanup.
To buy: $11, cb2.com.
