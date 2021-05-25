Space of the Week: This Living Room Proves Statement Ceilings Are the New Accent Wall
When's the last time you walked into someone's home and stared up in awe? We're not talking about the magnetic pull of a dusty popcorn ceiling, but rather one of our favorite daring design tactics to help illuminate your space: painting your ceiling an accent color. Not only is this an eye-catching look that instantly adds an incomparable level of flair to a room, but painting your ceiling with particular hues, like pale blue or even blush pink, can help a space appear taller and more open. For a perfect demonstration of this bold approach to decor, check out the living room of Dr. Jessica Abiagom-Page, whose creative use of a gorgeous olive green paint in her living space is a vivid example of just how transformative non-neutral colors on the ceiling can be.
Play with Paint
According to Abiagom-Page, the inspiration for decorating the lounge was all about using color in a way that was interesting and non-traditional. "The lounge, even though quite large, is rather shaded with little natural light due to the extension," Abiagom-Page explains of her space. "I love an injection of color into a space when decorating, however, rather than place color on the walls, which would overpower the room, or forgo any color altogether, I felt placing the color on the ceiling and making a feature out of this would give me the best of both worlds."
Create a Balance With Neutral Wall Colors
Because dark shades tend to make a space feel smaller, Abiagom-Page used lighter colors on the walls to give the living space an open, airy feel, while also maintaining the integrity of the period property's original design.
"To keep the space feeling spacious, I decided to keep the walls bright and light. Again, to provide interest, we decided to place wall paneling, which was in keeping with the period property that we live in." Additionally, Abiagom-Page was particular about furniture choice in order to create a sense of comfort. In her case, a stunning contemporary green velvet sofa helped to accomplish this feat.
"I then used color throughout the furnishings to create a cozy atmosphere. Adjoining the kitchen, this room is our main day-to-day living space, so I wanted the space to feel welcoming and full of warmth."
Consider the Ceiling Height
To mimic this fabulous look, Abiagom-Page has a few words of advice for properly executing the painted ceiling. "It's quite a bold statement painting a ceiling, so you need to be mindful of the ceiling height and the amount of natural light when determining which color to apply there." And if you're decorating a period property with traditionally high ceilings, select colors based on how you want to define the space. "Period properties generally have high ceilings, and rather than enclose the space, it actually draws your eye up and makes the room feel higher," she adds.
Get the Look:
Related Items
The Perfect Paint
If you're only painting the ceiling, splurge on a high-end paint color in a complex hue, like Farrow & Ball's Bancha.
Luxe Velvet Sofa
For a seating option that’s similar to Abiagom-Page’s lovely green velvet number, we’re currently obsessed with this jade velvet sectional from Burrow. With a moveable chaise that offers room to stretch out, this sofa is the ideal balance of comfort and style.
On-Trend Pillows
Next, consider topping off the velvet sofa with plush velvet throw pillows in fun colors. These accent pillows feature a single tufted button at the center and are available in several of-the-moment colors, including chartreuse, coral, evergreen, mango, raspberry, storm blue, and turquoise.
Pot of Gold
Because plants equal an automatically happy space, we recommend going with a glitzy hanging planter to display your greenery in style.
Eye-Catching Art
With a space as vivacious as a living room with a bold painted ceiling, equally captivating artwork helps take the design to the next level. Abiagom-Page chose this alluring limited-edition print to complement her space.