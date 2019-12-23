7 Decorating Ideas to Make Even the Smallest Living Room Shine

Image zoom Getty Images

We won’t sugarcoat it: Finding some great small living room decorating ideas is easier said than done. For many, a living room is the heart of the home. It’s where friends and family gather to play games, watch movies, or simply catch up. Whether you’re having date night, a dinner party, or a solo night in, it’s one of the most trafficked rooms in any home, so it should be designed to the nines.

That said, the one thing standing between you and a well-appointed living room is probably your small space. With square footage at a premium, especially for apartment dwellers, small living room decor is all about carefully striking a balance between form and function. While you ultimately want your space to look nice, it’s also important to utilize every nook and cranny. After all, very few things can cramp your interior design quite like an inefficient small living room layout.

Fortunately, the seven small living room decorating ideas here prove that the biggest design moments can often come in small packages. Best of all? Every one of these small living room design ideas can be incorporated into any tiny space. (Yes, even yours.)