7 Decorating Ideas to Make Even the Smallest Living Room Shine
Sometimes, big design comes in small packages.
We won’t sugarcoat it: Finding some great small living room decorating ideas is easier said than done. For many, a living room is the heart of the home. It’s where friends and family gather to play games, watch movies, or simply catch up. Whether you’re having date night, a dinner party, or a solo night in, it’s one of the most trafficked rooms in any home, so it should be designed to the nines.
That said, the one thing standing between you and a well-appointed living room is probably your small space. With square footage at a premium, especially for apartment dwellers, small living room decor is all about carefully striking a balance between form and function. While you ultimately want your space to look nice, it’s also important to utilize every nook and cranny. After all, very few things can cramp your interior design quite like an inefficient small living room layout.
Fortunately, the seven small living room decorating ideas here prove that the biggest design moments can often come in small packages. Best of all? Every one of these small living room design ideas can be incorporated into any tiny space. (Yes, even yours.)
1
Mirrored marvel
Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all? This small living room decor from @apogee_interiors, naturally. Not only does incorporating a mirror into one of your small living room design ideas look nice, but it can also reflect the light just right, making your room appear larger than it really is: Now that’s what we call decorating magic.
2
Double-duty decor
When it comes to selecting small living room furniture, practicality is key. Simply put, you don’t have enough space for a coffee table, side table, and a plethora of storage bins. With a coffee table that has built-in storage, this living room decor from @Srirustiani does double duty. Plus, how cool will this wired base look when it’s full of throw pillows and blankets?
3
Nest away
If double-duty decor doesn’t pique your interest, perhaps a set of nesting tables will. When scattered around your small living room layout, for a dinner party perhaps, these tables look like any other group of furniture. But in reality? They can slip comfortably underneath one another so you can enjoy maximum furniture that won’t take up precious floor space when not in use. As this living room decor from @marzena.marideko proves, this design trick is equal parts stylish and sensible.
4
Float on
While we love a well-curated bookshelf as much as the next person, we have to admit they take up a lot of space. When you’re already working with teeny, tiny quarters, a bookshelf can make the whole space feel claustrophobic. Instead, take a cue from @AlexandraPhilps and install some floating shelves. Not only is it a great way to showcase your favorite tomes, but it will also help make your space feel light and airy.
5
Spare seats
Sure, small living room furniture like a love seat, settee, or tiny sectional is great when it’s just you and your roommates, but what are you supposed to do when you have additional guests? Plush poufs—like the one spotted on @tatiana_home_decor’s feed—are an easy, space-efficient solution. Scatter them on the floor before a party to make your guests feel welcomed (and rested). Once the festivities are over, load ’em into an airtight bag or place them in storage.
6
Fake it with furniture
Looking for some small apartment living room ideas? We found a great option from @sandradeco__sweet_home. If you want to carve out a cozy corner in a studio apartment, invest in small living room furniture like a love seat and area rug. Then, place them in one of the corners of your space to create the illusion of a separate living room.
7
Hang out
Dare to defy gravity? Take a cue from @Carrot_Haus and hang some plants from the ceiling. In addition to breathing some much-needed life into your small living room, this technique will draw your eye upward, making the room appear taller.