How to Give Your Living Room a Quick and Easy Refresh for Summer
Is your home ready for summer? Once your spring cleaning is handled, you can give your space a summer-ready look. But as Simply host Hailey Cairo points out, you don't have to spend a small fortune to give your living room a warm-weather makeover.
Instead, invest in a few cool accessories that make your home feel refreshed—think swapping out pillow covers, artwork, and even your curtains and coffee table books. (Bonus: The fall/winter stuff you stash won't take up a lot of storage space, so you can easily break them out again when the seasons change.)
Think natural, light, and beachy with your accessory picks, and you'll get that vacation vibe—even if you're staying at home.
Linen Curtains
Replace heavy window coverings with breezy linen in light, summery hues.
Curtain Rings
These simple curtain rings make it super easy to switch out your curtains as the seasons change.
Around The World In 80 Plants
If you're lacking a green thumb, you can still add a touch of greenery to your home with a botanically themed coffee table book.
The Art of Outdoor Living
Get inspiration to tackle your next summer project (a backyard or balcony redo)—or just enjoy the pictures in this beautiful coffee table book.
Plant Families
If you're an aspiring plant mom, this stylish guide will give you all the info you need to keep your greenery thriving.
Windowpane Throw Pillow
Light-colored pillows (like this soft neutral with checks of blue) add a summery vibe to your sofa.
Woven Asymmetrical Pillow
Hailey likes to stick with soft neutrals, like this beachy pillow, for her summer living room.
Varigated Stripe Pillow
Soft-hued pillows are an inexpensive way to update your living room.
Floral Stripe Lumbar Pillow
This pretty floral pillow adds a touch of botanical pattern to your living room.
Blue Floral Lumbar Pillow
Mixing in bold patterns like this bright blue floral adds a pop of color to a neutral-hued living room.
Oversized Lumbar Pillow
Look for pillows in an array of sizes—like this large lumbar pillow—to add interest to your sofa.
Woven Washed Windowpane Pillow
Not into color? Go with soft neutrals with intriguing textures to add a touch of summer to your living room.
Textured Fringe Coverlet
Trade out your furry or heavier throws for a lighter knit coverlet that's perfect for cool summer nights.
Moss Balls
Bring some no-maintenance greenery into your home with an arrangement of balls of preserved moss.
Wood Bowl
This pretty wood bowl would be the perfect vessel for balls of moss, seashells and beachy treasures, or fresh fruit.
Woven Tray
This woven basket gives off serious picnic basket vibes—use it to hold potted plants or serve snacks and cocktails.
Oil Painting
Another easy way to freshen up your space for summer is to change out the artwork with lighter nature scenes, such as this pretty oil painting.
Ocean Sketch Art
Change up your artwork inexpensively by buying digital reproductions of classic artworks—like this lovely sketch of the ocean—and getting prints made.
Antique Ocean Sketch Art
This bold digital reproduction of a 19th-century sketch of the ocean gives your home a beachy vibe.
Black Frames
Simple black frames highlight your artwork, without competing with it.
Sydney Hale Co Eucalyptus + Sage Soy Candle
Trade in your heavy winter-scented candles for softer, greener scents, like this herbal combo of eucalyptus and sage.
Sydney Hale Co Woods Soy Candle
This woodsy candle features notes of cedar, dried hay, and sandalwood.
Linnea Wood House Candle
This softly scented candle features botanical notes of bergamot, violet, and sandalwood—perfect for summer.
Olive Tree
Hailey moves plants around her house to give it a more summery vibe. She shifted in this airy olive tree in place of a spiky snake plant.