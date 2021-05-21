How to Give Your Living Room a Quick and Easy Refresh for Summer

Check out this genius strategy to get your living room ready for summer, from Simply host Haley Cairo.
By Lisa Milbrand
May 21, 2021
Is your home ready for summer? Once your spring cleaning is handled, you can give your space a summer-ready look. But as Simply host Hailey Cairo points out, you don't have to spend a small fortune to give your living room a warm-weather makeover.

Instead, invest in a few cool accessories that make your home feel refreshed—think swapping out pillow covers, artwork, and even your curtains and coffee table books. (Bonus: The fall/winter stuff you stash won't take up a lot of storage space, so you can easily break them out again when the seasons change.)

Think natural, light, and beachy with your accessory picks, and you'll get that vacation vibe—even if you're staying at home.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Linen Curtains

$32, amazon.com

Replace heavy window coverings with breezy linen in light, summery hues.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Curtain Rings

$25, amazon.com

These simple curtain rings make it super easy to switch out your curtains as the seasons change.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Around The World In 80 Plants

$19, amazon.com

If you're lacking a green thumb, you can still add a touch of greenery to your home with a botanically themed coffee table book.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

The Art of Outdoor Living

$26, amazon.com

Get inspiration to tackle your next summer project (a backyard or balcony redo)—or just enjoy the pictures in this beautiful coffee table book.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Plant Families

$29, amazon.com

If you're an aspiring plant mom, this stylish guide will give you all the info you need to keep your greenery thriving.

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Windowpane Throw Pillow

$30, target.com

Light-colored pillows (like this soft neutral with checks of blue) add a summery vibe to your sofa.

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Woven Asymmetrical Pillow

$30, target.com

Hailey likes to stick with soft neutrals, like this beachy pillow, for her summer living room.

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Varigated Stripe Pillow

$20, target.com

Soft-hued pillows are an inexpensive way to update your living room.

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Floral Stripe Lumbar Pillow

$22, target.com

This pretty floral pillow adds a touch of botanical pattern to your living room.

Credit: Courtesy of Etsy

Blue Floral Lumbar Pillow

$17, etsy.com

Mixing in bold patterns like this bright blue floral adds a pop of color to a neutral-hued living room.

Credit: Courtesy of Etsy

Oversized Lumbar Pillow

$86, etsy.com

Look for pillows in an array of sizes—like this large lumbar pillow—to add interest to your sofa.

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Woven Washed Windowpane Pillow

$30, target.com

Not into color? Go with soft neutrals with intriguing textures to add a touch of summer to your living room.

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Textured Fringe Coverlet

$70, target.com

Trade out your furry or heavier throws for a lighter knit coverlet that's perfect for cool summer nights.

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Moss Balls

$10, target.com

Bring some no-maintenance greenery into your home with an arrangement of balls of preserved moss. 

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Wood Bowl

$25, target.com

This pretty wood bowl would be the perfect vessel for balls of moss, seashells and beachy treasures, or fresh fruit.

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Woven Tray

$25, target.com

This woven basket gives off serious picnic basket vibes—use it to hold potted plants or serve snacks and cocktails.

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Oil Painting

$23, target.com

Another easy way to freshen up your space for summer is to change out the artwork with lighter nature scenes, such as this pretty oil painting.

Credit: Courtesy of Etsy

Ocean Sketch Art

$9, etsy.com

Change up your artwork inexpensively by buying digital reproductions of classic artworks—like this lovely sketch of the ocean—and getting prints made. 

Credit: Courtesy of Etsy

Antique Ocean Sketch Art

$13, etsy.com

This bold digital reproduction of a 19th-century sketch of the ocean gives your home a beachy vibe.

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Black Frames

$30, target.com

Simple black frames highlight your artwork, without competing with it.

Credit: Courtesy of Sydney Hale Co

Sydney Hale Co Eucalyptus + Sage Soy Candle

$30, sydneyhaleco.com

Trade in your heavy winter-scented candles for softer, greener scents, like this herbal combo of eucalyptus and sage. 

Credit: Courtesy of Sydney Hale Co

Sydney Hale Co Woods Soy Candle

$30, sydneyhaleco.com

This woodsy candle features notes of cedar, dried hay, and sandalwood.

Credit: Courtesy of Shop Terrain

Linnea Wood House Candle

$38, shopterrain.com

This softly scented candle features botanical notes of bergamot, violet, and sandalwood—perfect for summer.

Credit: Courtesy of Shop Terrain

Olive Tree

$38, shopterrain.com

Hailey moves plants around her house to give it a more summery vibe. She shifted in this airy olive tree in place of a spiky snake plant.

