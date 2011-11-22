Choose the Right Side Table for Your Home

By Real Simple
Updated December 13, 2011
John Lawton
They can energize a one-note space or bring polish to a not-quite-done room. Whether you want to shake up your style or match it precisely, your table is right this way.
Start Slideshow

1 of 27

Modern Tables

John Lawton

Stacked Disks
An hourglass profile is made substantial with hefty slabs of walnut. Doubles as a stool.

To buy: Carroll wood table (16 inches high), $780, arteriorshome.com for stores.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 27

Sits High or Low

John Lawton

The tray can be raised from 25 to 41 inches, so it’s great for entertaining. Cantilevers over a sofa or a bed.

To buy: Eileen Gray Style chrome table by Main Street Modern, $300, inmod.com.

3 of 27

Sleek Tribal

John Lawton

Like a streamlined African artifact, it feels au courant in a midcentury living room.

To buy: Luba sheesham-wood table (21 inches high), $395, conranusa.com.

Advertisement

4 of 27

Rugged Roller

John Lawton

Weathered wood slats and a steel frame give this cart craggy charm. Smart in the kitchen.

To buy: Industrial Rolling table (20 inches high), $169, urbanoutfitters.com.

5 of 27

Strong Like Bull

John Lawton

Its large scale makes it a perfect partner for a long sofa or a king-size bed. A hidden drawer in the top can hold remotes.

To buy: 747 ash-veneer table (22 inches high), $299, zgallerie.com.

6 of 27

Cherry Cube

John Lawton

Place a beautiful object inside, or buy a pair to push together as a coffee table.

To buy: Mimic Red poplar cube (18 inches high), $80, crateandbarrel.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 27

Artful Architecture

John Lawton

With its glass top, gleaming spokes, and futuristic taper, it’s eternally chic.

To buy: Platner steel-and-glass table by Knoll (18 inches high), $775, dwr.com.

8 of 27

No-Frills Steel

John Lawton

Picture it in the corner of a bathroom, topped with a trailing plant.

To buy: Slim natural steel table (20 inches high), $119, roomandboard.com.

9 of 27

Barely There

John Lawton

Transparent and slim, it takes up very little visual (and actual) space—ideal for a small apartment.

To buy: Tip Top plastic table by Kartell (20 inches high), $279, yliving.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 27

Traditional Tables

John Lawton

Always A Lady
Show off its elegant crossed legs next to a low sofa or love seat.

To buy: Haviland gold-leaf and travertine table (18 inches high), $720, dwellstudio.com.

11 of 27

Bit of a Stretch

John Lawton

Tall and elongated, it works well in a reading corner between two wingback chairs.

To buy: Marlow aluminum bistro table by Four Hands (36 inches high), $349, highfashionhome.com.

12 of 27

Removable Tray Top

John Lawton

Handles give you a firm grip when passing hors d’oeuvres; silver-tipped feet give it polish.

To buy: Service wood table (24 inches high), $980, barbaracosgrovelamps.com for info.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 27

Friendly Glamour

John Lawton

Picture a pair with a pale blue tufted headboard.

To buy: Bar Harbour wood table with mirror top (26 inches high), $790, hotelmaison.com for stores.

14 of 27

French Revolution

John Lawton

With a glass top and a sculptural open base, it’s the ideal perch for a crystal decanter.

To buy: Stiletto Round Lamp steel-and-iron table (26 inches high), $449, thomasville.com for stores.

15 of 27

Sturdy Silhouette

John Lawton

In black lacquer with a thick base, it’s a solid anchor for an overstuffed sofa.

To buy: Hudson distressed-birch table (31 inches high), $695, jaysonhome.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 27

Hand-Hewn Feel

John Lawton

A rustic, cozy piece that seems to come with an instant sense of history.

To buy: Cate reclaimed-elm table (33 inches high), $450, jaysonhome.com.

17 of 27

Victor Victoria

John Lawton

Feminine curves and proportions meet handsome detailing and a dark finish.

To buy: Laura birch table with mirror top (24 inches high), $199, zgallerie.com.

18 of 27

Femme Fairy Tale

John Lawton

A grown-up yet girlie stand for your woman cave (or a lucky teen daughter).

To buy: Brigitte lacquered-poplar table (27 inches high), $741, harlowsnest.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 27

Eclectic Tables

John Lawton

Cobalt Cutouts
A hint of the Mediterranean—great against white walls.

To buy: Ginger Blue powder-coated–steel table (22 inches high), $299, crateandbarrel.com.

20 of 27

Offbeat Minimalist

John Lawton

The playful proportions of its long torso and short legs make it quirky and cool.

To buy: Sanibel table of gold leaf, iron, and marble (24 inches high), $660, arteriorshome.com for stores.

21 of 27

Beetlejuice Homage

John Lawton

Tuck this hefty dose of stripey style in that empty corner in need of personality.

To buy: Resin stool by Made Goods (18 inches high), $1,200, the Lion’s Paw, 508-228-3837.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 27

Box of Bubbles

John Lawton

Four sides of delicate adjoining circles—it’s like an art installation that also holds a lamp.

To buy: Calder iron table (18 inches high), $780, arteriorshome.com for stores.

23 of 27

Earthy Twist

John Lawton

Richly swirled and intriguingly animated, it mixes well with darker woods or nubby upholstery.

To buy: Twisty monkey-pod–wood stool (18 inches high), $165, vivaterra.com.

24 of 27

Rays of Delight

John Lawton

An investment piece that adds richness to any style decor.

To buy: George Round table with iron base and resin top (22 inches high), $2,050, olystudio.com for stores.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 27

Mod Moroccan

John Lawton

A graphic rug and clean-lined furniture would complement these pared-down arches.

To buy: Marakesch walnut table (24 inches high), $595, roomservicestore.com.

26 of 27

Pretty and Poetic

John Lawton

For the black-thumbed romantic, a woodsy accessory that needs no water or sunlight.

To buy: Sherwood metal table (21 inches high), $750, jaysonhome.com.

27 of 27

Silver Dipped

John Lawton

Low, neat, sturdy, and unique—perfect by the door to catch your bag (and the eye of guests).

To buy: Aluminum Wood table (18 inches high), $179, westelm.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple