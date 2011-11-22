Choose the Right Side Table for Your Home
Modern Tables
Stacked Disks
An hourglass profile is made substantial with hefty slabs of walnut. Doubles as a stool.
To buy: Carroll wood table (16 inches high), $780, arteriorshome.com for stores.
Sits High or Low
The tray can be raised from 25 to 41 inches, so it’s great for entertaining. Cantilevers over a sofa or a bed.
To buy: Eileen Gray Style chrome table by Main Street Modern, $300, inmod.com.
Sleek Tribal
Like a streamlined African artifact, it feels au courant in a midcentury living room.
To buy: Luba sheesham-wood table (21 inches high), $395, conranusa.com.
Rugged Roller
Weathered wood slats and a steel frame give this cart craggy charm. Smart in the kitchen.
To buy: Industrial Rolling table (20 inches high), $169, urbanoutfitters.com.
Strong Like Bull
Its large scale makes it a perfect partner for a long sofa or a king-size bed. A hidden drawer in the top can hold remotes.
To buy: 747 ash-veneer table (22 inches high), $299, zgallerie.com.
Cherry Cube
Place a beautiful object inside, or buy a pair to push together as a coffee table.
To buy: Mimic Red poplar cube (18 inches high), $80, crateandbarrel.com.
Artful Architecture
With its glass top, gleaming spokes, and futuristic taper, it’s eternally chic.
To buy: Platner steel-and-glass table by Knoll (18 inches high), $775, dwr.com.
No-Frills Steel
Picture it in the corner of a bathroom, topped with a trailing plant.
To buy: Slim natural steel table (20 inches high), $119, roomandboard.com.
Barely There
Transparent and slim, it takes up very little visual (and actual) space—ideal for a small apartment.
To buy: Tip Top plastic table by Kartell (20 inches high), $279, yliving.com.
Traditional Tables
Always A Lady
Show off its elegant crossed legs next to a low sofa or love seat.
To buy: Haviland gold-leaf and travertine table (18 inches high), $720, dwellstudio.com.
Bit of a Stretch
Tall and elongated, it works well in a reading corner between two wingback chairs.
To buy: Marlow aluminum bistro table by Four Hands (36 inches high), $349, highfashionhome.com.
Removable Tray Top
Handles give you a firm grip when passing hors d’oeuvres; silver-tipped feet give it polish.
To buy: Service wood table (24 inches high), $980, barbaracosgrovelamps.com for info.
Friendly Glamour
Picture a pair with a pale blue tufted headboard.
To buy: Bar Harbour wood table with mirror top (26 inches high), $790, hotelmaison.com for stores.
French Revolution
With a glass top and a sculptural open base, it’s the ideal perch for a crystal decanter.
To buy: Stiletto Round Lamp steel-and-iron table (26 inches high), $449, thomasville.com for stores.
Sturdy Silhouette
In black lacquer with a thick base, it’s a solid anchor for an overstuffed sofa.
To buy: Hudson distressed-birch table (31 inches high), $695, jaysonhome.com.
Hand-Hewn Feel
A rustic, cozy piece that seems to come with an instant sense of history.
To buy: Cate reclaimed-elm table (33 inches high), $450, jaysonhome.com.
Victor Victoria
Feminine curves and proportions meet handsome detailing and a dark finish.
To buy: Laura birch table with mirror top (24 inches high), $199, zgallerie.com.
Femme Fairy Tale
A grown-up yet girlie stand for your woman cave (or a lucky teen daughter).
To buy: Brigitte lacquered-poplar table (27 inches high), $741, harlowsnest.com.
Eclectic Tables
Cobalt Cutouts
A hint of the Mediterranean—great against white walls.
To buy: Ginger Blue powder-coated–steel table (22 inches high), $299, crateandbarrel.com.
Offbeat Minimalist
The playful proportions of its long torso and short legs make it quirky and cool.
To buy: Sanibel table of gold leaf, iron, and marble (24 inches high), $660, arteriorshome.com for stores.
Beetlejuice Homage
Tuck this hefty dose of stripey style in that empty corner in need of personality.
To buy: Resin stool by Made Goods (18 inches high), $1,200, the Lion’s Paw, 508-228-3837.
Box of Bubbles
Four sides of delicate adjoining circles—it’s like an art installation that also holds a lamp.
To buy: Calder iron table (18 inches high), $780, arteriorshome.com for stores.
Earthy Twist
Richly swirled and intriguingly animated, it mixes well with darker woods or nubby upholstery.
To buy: Twisty monkey-pod–wood stool (18 inches high), $165, vivaterra.com.
Rays of Delight
An investment piece that adds richness to any style decor.
To buy: George Round table with iron base and resin top (22 inches high), $2,050, olystudio.com for stores.
Mod Moroccan
A graphic rug and clean-lined furniture would complement these pared-down arches.
To buy: Marakesch walnut table (24 inches high), $595, roomservicestore.com.
Pretty and Poetic
For the black-thumbed romantic, a woodsy accessory that needs no water or sunlight.
To buy: Sherwood metal table (21 inches high), $750, jaysonhome.com.
Silver Dipped
Low, neat, sturdy, and unique—perfect by the door to catch your bag (and the eye of guests).
To buy: Aluminum Wood table (18 inches high), $179, westelm.com.
