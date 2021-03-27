TikTok Just Discovered This $4,400 Cloud-Like Couch—and We Found 6 Affordable Lookalikes

If you haven't ventured into TikTok for interior design recommendations, you're missing out on some seriously incredible finds. The app is responsible for a revived interest in Anthropologie's ubiquitous Primrose Mirror, and now, users have discovered the luxury couch of their dreams.
The Restoration Hardware Cloud Sofa Collection is full of sectionals, chairs, and loveseats that channel the fluffy white puffs we associate with a perfect summer sky. While the collection could have turned cartoon-ish, it's actually super sophisticated. Each Cloud couch is made of crisp white linen, and the slightly rounded cushions are whimsical without going overboard.
The only caveat? A two-seat Cloud Sofa costs a minimum of $4,395. Naturally, TikTok users have made it their mission to find affordable lookalikes.
We've rounded up six of the most Cloud couch-esque sofas on Amazon. Each adds its own stylish flair to the original design, and they're all under $1,200.
This stain-resistant velvet couch has a cloud-like silhouette, plus dark wood legs that give it something extra. Reviewers on Amazon say you can’t go wrong with this under-$600 find. “I am so happy with this couch,” one wrote. “The Amazon drivers brought it into my living room and I was able to unbox and assemble myself. The back cushions are perfect!”
Yes, this 85-inch sofa is over $1,000, but that’s still a fraction of the original Cloud couch’s price. Its machine-washable slipcover makes it easy to clean, and it even comes with a three-year warranty. Right now, there are only a few left in stock, but according to Amazon, more are on the way.
The cushions on this 80-inch linen couch appear almost identical to Restoration Hardware’s, and its beechwood legs add a great pop of color. If you order it, shoppers say you’ll be glad you took the plunge. “I was hesitant in buying a couch on Amazon, but I have zero regrets,” said one. “This couch is comfy and the perfect size…my brother, who’s 6’4, can lay it and still have room for the dog!”
This metal-accented loveseat comes with back cushions that look like they’re practically floating. That, plus the rounded edges of the frame, give it the ultimate Cloud couch effect. It’s also available in a gorgeous heathered gray, which is a great alternative for those concerned about staining a pure white couch.
The most affordable of the bunch, this $334 sectional has sturdy, faux leather upholstery for an edgy take on the Cloud couch. At 74 inches wide, it’s tailor-made for small spaces. The only required assembly is screwing on its polished aluminum legs, so it’s easy to set up, too.
It’s not every day you find a down-filled couch for under $1,200. This 89-inch option has earned more than 800 five-star ratings from customers who love its puffy, oversized style. “The sofa arrived exactly on time, and from minute one it was obvious that purchasing a sofa on Amazon was a good decision,” one wrote. “Looks beautiful, is extremely comfortable, and heavy construction gives the feeling of high quality.”