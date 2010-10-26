Ottomans for Every Style

By Ashley Niedringhaus and Jenny Kim
Updated August 29, 2014
Kick up your heels with these eight fashionable, functional footstools.
Knitted Poufs

Perfectly plump and super-adorable, these sweater-inspired beanbags double as extra seating. Available in gray and blood orange.

To buy: $90, cb2.com.

Patent Leather Cube

Faux patent leather is chic enough for a modern hotel lobby—and cool enough to give just about any room in your home a boost. Available in black, white, coco, and silver.

To buy: From $179, brocadehome.com.

Louis Ottoman

Tailored and refined, with tapered wood legs for a mid-century vibe, this upholstered option will never go out of style. Available in six colors.

To buy: 450, roomandboard.com.

Linden Street Ottoman With Tray

So versatile: Lift the top to reveal storage for throws, pillows, or toys, then flip it over and use it as a tray.

To buy: $100, jcpenney.com.

Dutch Wax Ottoman

This cheerful, eye-catching footrest will be the showstopper of your space. Available in six patterns.

To buy: $198, anthropologie.com.

Lotus Ottoman

Bright and edgy, it can also step in as a side table or step stool. Made from recycled plastics, it is available in seven colors.

To buy: $186, yliving.com.

Essex Upholstered Ottoman

The gorgeous upholstered top, tufted detailing, and decorative legs allow this stylish footrest to double as a low-slung coffee table.

To buy: $299, westelm.com.

Maku Furnishings Teak Ottoman

Putting the pieces of a room together is easy with this unique puzzle-like footrest made of sustainable, plantation-grown teak. Available with or without a cushion (choose from four colors).

To buy: $349 to $448, velocityartanddesign.com.

