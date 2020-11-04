This Cushy Chair Will Instantly Upgrade Any Living Room, and It’s 50% Off

Have you ever looked around your living room and thought to yourself, “It just needs something,” but you can’t quite put your finger on what? Maybe you’ve got an empty corner that needs a little bit of love. Maybe you’ve determined you don’t have enough seating. Or maybe you’re generally in love with the aesthetic you’ve put together and don’t want to do a massive interior design overhaul, but you do want to refresh your space with something new, and ideally, practical.
Enter the Modern Emery Upholstered Chair, a compact, cushy option that’s as comfortable as it is stylish. The chair is designed with comfort in mind; the seat itself is wide, and the gently curved back (along with the matching lumbar pillow) means that you don’t have to sacrifice support for a piece of furniture that’s also sleek and aesthetically pleasing. In other words: This isn’t your grandmother’s overstuff leather La-Z-Boy, but your grandmother would probably love this chair just as much.
To buy: $149.99 (was $299.99), worldmarket.com
The chair is made of easy-to-clean upholstery, birchwood legs, and a sturdy hardwood and plywood frame. It’s super simple to put together: The only assembly required is screwing on the legs. According to reviewers, it’s also incredibly lightweight, which means you’ll have no problem moving it room to room, or corner to corner, until you find the perfect spot.
What we love most about this particular chair, though, is that it comes in three different colors—all of which could work with a variety of design sensibilities. If you’ve got a sparse, more industrial space, you could add a pop of color to the mix with the Emery Upholstered Chair in blue. It’s not a true blue (more of a dusty cerulean), but the color is rich enough to liven even the most austere spaces.
If you’ve got a more earthy, rustic vibe going, or you simply prefer more natural tones, the green shade (a beautiful muted olive) could be a perfect fit.
And, if your entire living room is bright and colorful and full of amazing texture and print, the icy gray version of this chair offers a bit of muted balance.
No matter which color you choose, the design possibilities are endless—and that’s before you even consider pillows and blankets. Be sure to grab your latest and greatest living room update while it’s still on sale.