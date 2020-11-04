This Cushy Chair Will Instantly Upgrade Any Living Room, and It’s 50% Off

Have you ever looked around your living room and thought to yourself, “It just needs something,” but you can’t quite put your finger on what? Maybe you’ve got an empty corner that needs a little bit of love. Maybe you’ve determined you don’t have enough seating. Or maybe you’re generally in love with the aesthetic you’ve put together and don’t want to do a massive interior design overhaul, but you do want to refresh your space with something new, and ideally, practical.