There Are Tons of Clever Furniture Pieces on Sale Ahead of Labor Day Weekend—Up to 57% Off

Finding multipurpose furniture that has nifty features, delivers on style, and is in the price range is like striking gold. And while the search can feel more like uncovering fool's gold for the most part, there are tons of sales on clever furniture happening before Labor Day weekend on Amazon that'll make a believer out of you.

No matter what room you're shopping for, you'll find clearance furniture marked down by up to 57 percent on Amazon right now. Yes, that means you can start saving before the long holiday weekend! While there are tons of products on Amazon that are already affordable, leave it to the retailer to slash prices even further within its Gold Box deals hub ahead of Labor Day. Think: sleeper sofas, storage beds, convertible coffee tables, and more starting at $69.

Clever Furniture Labor Day Weekend Deals

Dual-purpose furniture can really be anything that embodies the "more than meets the eye" idea, but space-saving features are especially appealing. Take, for example, a stylish bed frame like this one that provides additional storage via four under-the-bed drawers.

Another great space-saver is this 18-inch platform bed frame that has an industrial look and is high enough to tuck away baskets or luggage underneath. You can get it in several sizes ranging from narrow twin to California king. And it even has more than 6,600 five-star ratings.

If you're in the market for two-in-one furniture pieces, convertible options are definitely the way to go. Consider this chaise sleeper sofa from Lilola Home that seats three as a couch, but can easily extend to create bed for guests. Right now, you can get it for 37 percent off.

And those who live and work in the same space should definitely check out this wooden coffee table. At first glance, it looks like your average living room table, however, it actually has a lift top design that extends part of the top up and out, allowing you to work right there from the couch. Even better? The now-$69 table has a hidden storage compartment inside that's ideal for storing books, glasses, remote controller, and more.

These items are just a few of the clever furniture pieces on sale ahead of Labor Day weekend on Amazon. Scroll through the list below for even more deals before browsing Amazon's Gold Box hub for yourself.