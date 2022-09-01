The 10 Best Recliners for Every Style and Space

Our top pick is the Pottery Barn Grayson Upholstered Recliner because it looks more like an armchair rather than an old-fashioned recliner. We also like that there are 34 different upholstery options.

"Recliners are ideal for relaxation because the body bends down, the spine rests, the back is supported, and the legs are raised," says Dr. Barrios.

To find the best recliners, we researched dozens of options and narrowed down our picks based on both style and technical details. We also considered factors such as the mechanism for reclining and the type of base (like a glider or a rocker). For expert input on the benefits of sitting in a recliner, we spoke to Rosmy Barrios, MD, medical advisor for HealthReporter , and Brynna Connor, MD , a healthcare ambassador for NorthWestPharmacy.com .

If you want a comfortable seat that you can kick back and relax in, a recliner chair is an obvious choice. You might think that all recliners are bound to be an eyesore in your home, but many of today's models look like regular armchairs —proving that you don't have to sacrifice style for comfort.

Best Overall Recliner: Pottery Barn Grayson Upholstered Recliner Potterybarn.com View at Pottery Barn (From $999) Who it's for: People who want the sink-in comfort of a classic recliner with a more tailored style. Who it isn't for: People looking for a rocker, glider, or swivel recliner—this one is stationary. There's something extremely comforting about sinking into a traditional recliner, letting the chair envelop you as you kick your feet up. Unfortunately, many traditional recliners were all about comfort and not at all about style. But luckily, times have changed—and the Pottery Barn Grayson Upholstered Recliner is proof. Thanks to its ultra-plush cushions, this recliner is both extraordinarily comfortable and neatly tailored so that it looks more like a classic armchair than a recliner. We especially appreciate that this recliner can be upholstered in one of 34 different materials, which range from a stone-colored heathered chenille to navy performance velvet. Having such a wide range of stylistic fabric choices makes this chair extra versatile. It'll work just as well in a bright and airy bedroom as it would in a dark, mid-century-style office. Just keep in mind that as you're deciding where to place your recliner, you make sure it has at least 16.5 inches of clearance between it and anything behind it (like a wall) when it's in the upright position. Because once you pull the manual lever, you're tilting pretty far back. You'll need 21 inches of clearance for a full recline. Product Details: Type: Standard

Material: Various upholstery options available

Mechanism: Manual

Adjustability: No

Best Budget Recliner: Homall PU Leather Recliner Amazon.com View at Amazon (From $140) Also available at Walmart. Who it's for: People who want a more affordable option with a 180-degree recline. Who it isn't for: People with larger frames who want a supportive or spacious recliner. If you want the comfort of a recliner without the price tag of one, this affordable option from Homall has you covered. It reclines manually to an impressive 180 degrees for a full lie-flat experience. So if you're the type of person to fall asleep in a recliner, this might be one of your favorite options out there—who needs to transition into bed when you can nap this comfortably in a chair? Between its upright or flat-bed position, this budget-friendly recliner locks at a midway point for more casual use, like watching a movie or playing a game. The chair is upholstered in faux leather made of polyurethane, and it comes in six colors, including various neutrals and a fire-engine red. One important thing to note: The recliner is on the narrower side and is only designed to hold 265 pounds, so it might be uncomfortable for people with larger frames. Product Details: Type: Standard

Material: Faux leather

Mechanism: Manual

Adjustability: No

Best Splurge Recliner: Design Within Reach Flight Recliner Dwr.com View at Design Within Reach (From $3,695) Who it's for: People who want a stylish recliner that doesn't look like a recliner. Who it isn't for: People who want that sink-in comfort of traditional recliners. There's a very important reason this chair is called the Flight Recliner. Its designers, Jeffrey Bernett and Nicholas Dodziuk, drew their inspiration for this piece from their experience designing in-flight seating on private jets. The result is this streamlined chair that doesn't actually look like a recliner. While it lacks that overt plushness found in traditional recliners, this chair is still ergonomic and comfortable to sit in. It also features a patented manual reclining mechanism—there aren't any levers or handles to pull to initiate the recline or return to the upright position. Simply push back gently, and you can adjust the recliner to your desired angle. Ultra-modern silhouette aside, this reclining chair can be upholstered in more than 100 different colors and materials, including boucle, velvet, and leather options. Customers can also choose between four different base finishes in two styles: wooden legs for a more traditional style and metal rails for a more modern look. The wooden legs come in oak and walnut, while the metal rails come in black and stainless steel. Product Details: Type: Standard

Material: Fabric or leather

Mechanism: Manual

Best Leather Recliner: Arhaus Alex Leather Recliner Arhaus.com View at Arhaus (From $4,299) Who it's for: People who want fine craftsmanship in a leather recliner. Who it isn't for: People who are looking to spend as little as possible on a recliner. The idea of a recliner doesn't usually recall the notion of fine craftsmanship, but this one from Arhaus isn't your traditional recliner. That's because the frame is constructed by craftspeople using wood certified by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative, while the leather is made by artisans who use extremely high-quality hides. The silhouette is inspired by vintage Parisian clubs, which explains why the form is so elegant. This recliner is available in a couple of neutral colors that are pre-made and in stock. But if you're willing to pay more, you can have this chair custom-upholstered in various leather finishes, like the caramel-colored Anilina Cinnamon and the nearly black Bronco Iron. (You can also customize the chair to have a swivel base.) The recliner's seat features an eight-way, hand-tied support system, which is an artisan-made system of springs that supports the chair—essentially, craftspeople tie each and every spring in eight directions, allowing for maximum flexibility and support for anyone who sits on the throne. You may never actually see these springs, but your body will thank you for sitting on them anyway. Product Details: Type: Standard

Material: Leather

Mechanism: Manual

Adjustability: No

Best Rocker Recliner: Christopher Knight Home Alouette Rocking Recliner Overstock.com View at Overstock (From $402) Also available at Target. Who it's for: People who want a two-in-one rocking chair and recliner. Who it isn't for: People who want a variety of color choices. If you find the rhythmic motion of a rocking chair soothing, then this is the recliner you need. As its name suggests, the Christopher Knight Home Alouette Rocking Recliner also doubles as a rocking chair, but it's far plusher than the austere wood one you might be thinking of. This is a pretty slim recliner, so some sitters might feel that it's a bit too narrow. But if you're pressed for space, the smaller footprint isn't such a bad thing—just note that it does require 24 inches of clearance behind it to reach its full reclining position. The rocker recliner comes upholstered in two colors, navy and black, and it has three reclining positions: upright at 112 degrees, a slight recline at 115 degrees, and a deeper recline at 143 degrees. Though this chair is a rocker, it only rocks in the upright position, not either of its two reclined positions. It also requires about 30 minutes of assembly once it arrives at your home. Product Details: Type: Rocker

Material: Polyester

Mechanism: Manual

Best Power Recliner: West Elm Harris Power Recliner westelm.com View at West Elm (From $1,349) Who it's for: People who want a modern-looking power recliner. Who it isn't for: People who need a recliner ASAP. For a sleeker take on a powered recliner, the West Elm Harris Power Recliner checks all the boxes. It's a larger chair, but it has clean, angular lines throughout—giving it a very modern look. Like most contemporary powered recliners, this chair has a USB port so that you can charge your phone without getting up. The recliner comes upholstered in a wide range of colors and fabrics, including performance linen and chenille tweed. Plus, all of the fabrics come in plenty of color options, so you're bound to find one (or more!) that goes with the rest of your decor. It's also available in a leather version. Just note that this power reclining chair is made to order, so delivery will take much longer than some of the other options on our list. If you need a recliner ASAP, you should choose another piece on our list that's in stock and ready to ship. Product Details: Type: Standard

Material: Various upholstery options available

Mechanism: Power

Adjustability: Yes

Best Glider Recliner: DaVinci Piper Recliner and Swivel Glider Amazon.com View at Amazon ($399) Also available at AllModern. Who it's for: People who want multi-directional movement. Who it isn't for: People who would prefer a more modern look. As you might have guessed, a glider recliner glides back and forth in a movement that's somewhat similar to rocking, but completely horizontal rather than tilted. This recliner chair from DaVinci swivels, too, which means it can turn 360 degrees in addition to gliding forward and backward. As with most rockers, gliders, and swivels, this recliner doesn't move once you pop out the footrest and lean back. This type of chair is especially popular among new parents who need some motion for their babies to fall asleep—but anyone can take advantage of its comfort. The polyester-upholstered chair has a more traditional silhouette that recalls an overstuffed armchair. That said, its padding is quite firm and less squishy, which is ideal for sitters looking for more support, and not so ideal for sitters looking for that sink-in feeling. The recliner comes in four versatile colors, including navy, cream, light gray, and dark gray. Product Details: Type: Glider and swivel

Material: Polyester

Mechanism: Manual

Adjustability: No

Best Wall Hugger Recliner: ProLounger Tan Linen Power Wall Hugger Reclining Chair Overstock.com View at Overstock ($2,071) Also available at Target, Home Depot, and Macy's. Who it's for: People who want a smart recliner that can be placed near a wall. Who it isn't for: People who want multiple upholstery options to choose from. One of the trickier aspects of recliners is that you need to make sure there's enough clearance behind them to recline fully. And if you don't have much space in a room, that makes things difficult. Fortunately, "wall hugger" recliners, like this one from ProLounger, exist. This chair can be placed close to a wall because it sits on a track—so as it reclines, the seat moves forward to save space. That said, you might need to make sure you have enough clearance in the front. Not only is this a wall hugger recliner that requires just four inches of clearance behind it, but it's also a powered model—it even has a USB port for charging electronic devices. The chair is upholstered with a durable, stain-resistant polyester that mimics the texture of linen. The only downside is that the color options are a bit limited. Product Details: Type: Wall hugger

Material: Polyester

Mechanism: Power

Best Oversized Recliner: Red Barrel Studio Sanner 55'' Wide Standard Recliner Wayfair.com View at Wayfair ($1,120) Who it's for: People who want a traditional-looking recliner with plenty of extra space. Who it isn't for: People who want sleek, modern style. If you want to sprawl out to take a nap or watch a movie, this oversized recliner from Red Barrel Studio has all the space you need. It's a whopping 55 inches wide and has a 20-inch footrest, so you'll have plenty of room to get comfortable. Given the robust nature of this recliner, it's not very sleek and streamlined—so make sure you're ready to give it the space it needs. And despite its large size, this piece only requires three inches of clearance behind it to recline, which means it can pass for a wall hugger recliner. The oversized reclining chair is upholstered with a polyester blend, and it's ultra-padded for extra plushness. It's only available in gray, but the nailhead trim on the rounded arms makes up for the lack of other color options. Product Details: Type: Standard

Material: Polyester blend

Mechanism: Manual

Adjustability: Yes