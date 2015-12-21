5 Genius Ways to Style a Bar Cart for Every Occasion

For a big gathering, like a New Year's bash, a bar cart can be a virtual bartender if you stock it with the very basics—whiskey, gin, vodka, a garnish or two, and a snack. Guests who have "their drink" can make one themselves. Keep the stash of wine, beer, and Champagne on a nearby sideboard or console.



To buy: Mid-century bar cart, $349, westelm.com.