Over 8,600 Shoppers Love This ‘Outstanding’ Convertible Sofa—and It’s on Sale

The living room is the room that brings the house together, and in it, the sofa is the singular piece of furniture that sets the tone. There are so many factors to consider while searching for the perfect couch, sofa, or loveseat to anchor your living room (such as size, color, and cushion comfort), and shoppers who are looking to balance style with substance rave that AllModern’s Wallace Convertible Sofa is the perfect choice.
Luckily for those looking to finally invest in a sofa, the Wallace is currently on sale for $92 off, and shoppers who hurry this weekend can even save an extra 15 percent on it at AllModern’s Labor Day sale. The beautiful sofa has garnered over 12,000 reviews, with over 8,600 of them being flawless five-star ratings. The stunning piece is a great pick for small living spaces since it converts easily into a twin-sized bed.
The Wallace is available in six millennial-perfect colors like mustard yellow, and pink velvet. Pet owners might prefer darker options like blue or green, while the pink or tan velvet can brighten up any low-light spaces. Style the sofa with a Persian rug and wooden coffee table for a modern look, and don’t forget to toss in some throw pillows for maximum coziness.
Converting the sofa is as simple as lowering the two backrests one at a time, and shoppers who own the Wallace call it an “outstanding sofa” that’s easy to assemble. “I must say I’m super happy with my purchase, and it was not difficult to put together on my own (my petite, out of shape, not very strong self),” one reviewer wrote. “It was the perfect size for my small apartment and the material is soft and really comfortable. I also love that guests will be able to lower the backs and use this as a bed in the future.”
Another shopper added, “This sofa/bed is fantastic. It’s more firm than soft which is what I was looking for. It is very comfortable for sleeping as well as for lounging. Bonus: Pet hair comes off in a snap.”
While most of the colors are still in stock, the light green and gray options are already sold out. Shop the Wallace sofa on sale at AllModern while you can.