Modern Side Tables Under $250

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
anthropologie.com
If you’re looking to spiff up your space on a budget, update your room with one of these accent tables.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Turned Brass Side Table

anthropologie.com

A matte brass finish offers a lovely and unique twist atop a traditional shape and adds polish to a sophisticated living space.

To buy: $248, anthropologie.com.

Featured May 2013

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Tripod Table

urbanoutfitters.com

Adorned with the still-trendy dip-dyed technique, this three-legged table would offer just the right amount of surface space next to a mid century modern chair.

To buy: $179, urbanoutfitters.com.

3 of 7

Timber Side Table

allmodern.com

A long-time favorite, this modern acrylic table keeps the space feeling open and airy while the faux bois pattern gives it extra flair.

To buy: $235, allmodern.com.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Design by Conran Albin Side Table

jcpenny.com

The dark square top contrasts beautifully against the lighter wood rounded legs to create a versatile piece.

To buy: $175, jcpenney.com.

5 of 7

Grind Sandstone Side Table

cb2.com

The industrial quality of the round iron base is offset by the earthiness of the sandstone top. Mixes well among many furniture styles.

To buy: $199, cb2.com.

6 of 7

Atomic Table

luluandgeorgia.com

This hourglass table resembles a model from science class. Each short pole intersects within a sphere and creates a fun sculptural effect.

To buy: $228, luluandgeorgia.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Carved Wood Side Table

westelm.com

Hand crafted in India from mango wood, this stunning table is a work of art. It provides the sturdiness required to be useful while offering texture that pleases the eye.

To buy: $199, westelm.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Stephanie Sisco