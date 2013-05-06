Modern Side Tables Under $250
Turned Brass Side Table
A matte brass finish offers a lovely and unique twist atop a traditional shape and adds polish to a sophisticated living space.
To buy: $248, anthropologie.com.
Featured May 2013
Tripod Table
Adorned with the still-trendy dip-dyed technique, this three-legged table would offer just the right amount of surface space next to a mid century modern chair.
To buy: $179, urbanoutfitters.com.
Timber Side Table
A long-time favorite, this modern acrylic table keeps the space feeling open and airy while the faux bois pattern gives it extra flair.
To buy: $235, allmodern.com.
Design by Conran Albin Side Table
The dark square top contrasts beautifully against the lighter wood rounded legs to create a versatile piece.
To buy: $175, jcpenney.com.
Grind Sandstone Side Table
The industrial quality of the round iron base is offset by the earthiness of the sandstone top. Mixes well among many furniture styles.
To buy: $199, cb2.com.
Atomic Table
This hourglass table resembles a model from science class. Each short pole intersects within a sphere and creates a fun sculptural effect.
To buy: $228, luluandgeorgia.com.
Carved Wood Side Table
Hand crafted in India from mango wood, this stunning table is a work of art. It provides the sturdiness required to be useful while offering texture that pleases the eye.
To buy: $199, westelm.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail