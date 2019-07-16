10 Types of Countertops You Should Know Before Renovating Your Kitchen or Bathroom

Marble countertops have really come into prominence in recent years. “Marble is still king in terms of aesthetics and in high-end new development,” says agent Allison Chiaramonte of Warburg Realty in New York. It’s easy to understand why. This natural stone instantly elevates a kitchen, giving a clean, contemporary feel. There’s nothing else that looks quite like a bright white marble finish, but marble countertops are available in other colors as well, including shades of gray, brown, taupe, and even green. No two marble countertops are exactly alike.

This stone is certainly not the most practical choice, however. Marble is softer than other natural stones, so it’s important to be careful and invest in proper cutting boards. If you cut directly on marble, it will scratch.

Another issue with marble is that it’s porous, so temporary spills easily become permanent stains. This means those accidental red wine and lemon juice splashes need to be cleaned up fast. But luckily, technology is improving to make marble a little more durable. “New sealants are making this notoriously-risky countertop less worrisome for messy chefs,” Chiaramonte says.

One unique aspect of marble is that it maintains a naturally low temperature, making it ideal for people who enjoy baking. Marble is a great surface to roll out and shape dough.

This type of countertop can also be more affordable than you would assume. While marble looks upscale and sophisticated, some kinds of marble, such as Carrara, can be budget-friendly.