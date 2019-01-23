7 Timeless Kitchen Trends That Will Never Look Outdated

Image zoom Caiaimage/Charlie Dean/Getty Images

Between expensive appliances, custom cabinets, and costly countertops, we spend a lot of money on our kitchens. In fact, according to Houzz's 2019 Kitchen Trends Report, the median spend on a kitchen remodel was $11,000. To make sure that all of this money isn't creating a kitchen we'll want to update again in five years, the trick is to incorporate timeless design elements that won't soon go out of style. By choosing kitchen features that can stand the test of time, you'll save yourself money (and the work of remodeling) down the line.

So what are the kitchen trends that won't make you cringe a few years from now? Skip the trendy color of the year, and follow these timeless kitchen ideas that have been loved for decades.

