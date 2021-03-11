TikTokers Found These Expensive-Looking Faucets That Are Actually Affordable

If you're looking to update your kitchen or bathroom accents, TikTok might be the place to look. Upon our usual scroll through the app, we came across some faucets that people can't seem to get enough of, if the number of views and likes are any indication. They're surprisingly affordable options, and they're all available on Amazon.
Ahead, some top-rated faucets that TikTokers are flocking to buy.
The industrial look of this faucet is what really sells it to people. Instead of a steel or glossy metal finish, this one's is matte black, making it sleek and elevated compared to traditional kitchen sinks. Its pull-down sprayer is splash-resistant yet powerful, so dishwashing is convenient and more targeted. The lead-free brass faucet can fit a one- or three-hole kitchen sink.
If you prefer a classic look versus an industrial one, this is another great option from Owofan. The Single Handle Pull Down Kitchen Faucet has the same matte black finish (that's resistant to spots and fingerprints, by the way) and is made of lead-free stainless steel. It also features a pull-down sprayer to efficiently target dishes and grime, and you can easily adjust temperature and water pressure with the single handle on the right of the faucet. This one is also fit for one- or three-hole kitchen sinks.
Do you prefer metals when it comes to your faucets? The Hanebath Solid Brass Kitchen Faucet has a sophisticated gooseneck design that swivels 360 degrees. The gold hue can warm up any kitchen, and with its 10-inch spout, dishwashing is hassle-free. It comes with cUPC hot and cold water supply lines, and water temperature and pressure are adjustable through one handle. The faucet is compatible with single-hole sinks.
$67, amazon.com
Now, for the bathroom: The Trustmi Brass Single Lever Faucet is a chic finishing touch. It's gold-toned solid brass and features a single hole and handle for both water pressure and temperature adjustment. The drip-free spout is around 2.75 inches long.
$60, amazon.com