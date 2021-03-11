TikTokers Found These Expensive-Looking Faucets That Are Actually Affordable

If you prefer a classic look versus an industrial one, this is another great option from Owofan. The Single Handle Pull Down Kitchen Faucet has the same matte black finish (that's resistant to spots and fingerprints, by the way) and is made of lead-free stainless steel. It also features a pull-down sprayer to efficiently target dishes and grime, and you can easily adjust temperature and water pressure with the single handle on the right of the faucet. This one is also fit for one- or three-hole kitchen sinks.