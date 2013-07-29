7 Attractive Tea Towels
Jacquard Stripe Dishtowel
These thick horizontal red and gray bands are a modern twist on the classic stripe.
To buy: $8, anthropologie.com.
Featured August 2013
What’s In Season Tea Towel
What’s in season? Refer to the 100 percent duck cotton canvas cloths with handsome sketches of fruits and veggies.
To buy: $9, westelm.com.
Tea Towel Set
These 100 percent organic cotton cloths will come in handy for tackling post-dinner duties.
To buy: $35, etsy.com.
Party Green Diamond Dishtowel
Decorate any eating space and dry dishes with retro-inspired cotton dishcloths that balance sharp shapes with a delicately embroidered border.
To buy: $13, fishseddy.com.
Fog Linen Work Dish Cloth
Three times stronger than your typical cotton cloth, these linen dishtowels can handle cleanup of even the heaviest fare.
To buy: $16, shop.atomicgardenoakland.com.
Avri Loreti Hawaiian Triangles Tea Towel
Showcase abstract design with a geometrically adorned print on a cotton and linen blend tea towel.
To buy: $25, leifshop.com.
Watercolor Floral Towel
Hang a little art in the kitchen with this brightly hued floral watercolor towel. Made of 100 percent cotton.
To buy: $28, brika.com.
