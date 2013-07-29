7 Attractive Tea Towels

By Christina Yeotsas
Updated August 05, 2013
Add color to the kitchen with these bright and budget-friendly textiles.
Jacquard Stripe Dishtowel

These thick horizontal red and gray bands are a modern twist on the classic stripe.

To buy: $8, anthropologie.com.

Featured August 2013

What’s In Season Tea Towel

What’s in season? Refer to the 100 percent duck cotton canvas cloths with handsome sketches of fruits and veggies.

To buy: $9, westelm.com.

Tea Towel Set

These 100 percent organic cotton cloths will come in handy for tackling post-dinner duties.

To buy: $35, etsy.com.

Party Green Diamond Dishtowel

Decorate any eating space and dry dishes with retro-inspired cotton dishcloths that balance sharp shapes with a delicately embroidered border.

To buy: $13, fishseddy.com.

Fog Linen Work Dish Cloth

Three times stronger than your typical cotton cloth, these linen dishtowels can handle cleanup of even the heaviest fare.

To buy: $16, shop.atomicgardenoakland.com.

Avri Loreti Hawaiian Triangles Tea Towel

Showcase abstract design with a geometrically adorned print on a cotton and linen blend tea towel.

To buy: $25, leifshop.com.

Watercolor Floral Towel

Hang a little art in the kitchen with this brightly hued floral watercolor towel. Made of 100 percent cotton.

To buy: $28, brika.com.

