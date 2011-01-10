10 Playful Placemats
Knife, Fork and Spoon Placemats
With a screen-printed design, these whimsical cotton placemats will ensure your little ones always know which utensil goes where.
To buy: $29, conranusa.com.
Dot Punch Placemat
Call off the search for trendy placemats at an affordable price. These orange acrylic mats by designer Liora Manné are definite conversation starters.
To buy: $5 each, cb2.com.
Deborah Rhodes Round Placemats
They look like straw but are actually easy-clean nylon. Stick to the same shade for a cohesive look or mix-and-match for a more colorful spread.
To buy: $18 each, gracioushome.com.
The Wood Planks Placemats by Paper Cloud
Made of organic cotton, these modern placemats would give a traditional wood table some edge. Available in dark gray and brown.
To buy: $24 each, velocityartanddesign.com.
Butterfly Felt Placemat
While this cut-out felt mat may look delicate, it can handle a serious cold water washing.
To buy: $6 each, kikkerlandshop.com.
Crosses Leather Placemats Simplemente Blanco
Made of leather with criss-cross stitching running along just one side, these sophisticated mats are an artsy addition to any table.
To buy: $22 each, shophorne.com.
Fern Placemat: Cream + Celery
Accent these leaf-motif placemats, made of hemp and organic cotton, with wood napkin rings and serving platters.
To buy: $25 each, amenityhome.com.
Zig Zag Placemats
This African-inspired pattern is the perfect graphic backdrop to a simple set of dishes.
To buy: $20 each, calvinklein.com.
Fiesta "Sunbeam" Woven Cotton Placemats
Top these bright woven mats with fire-engine-red tableware to make a stylish statement.
To buy: $30 for four, macys.com.
Multicolored Ribbed Placemat
These ribbed-cotton placemats are a chic choice for a table in need of a pick-me-up. Available in three colors.
To buy: $4 each, westelm.com.
