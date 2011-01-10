10 Playful Placemats

By Ashley Niedringhaus and Jenny Kim
Updated August 29, 2014
conranusa.com
Protect your tabletop while adding a shot of style.
Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Knife, Fork and Spoon Placemats

conranusa.com

With a screen-printed design, these whimsical cotton placemats will ensure your little ones always know which utensil goes where.

To buy: $29, conranusa.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Dot Punch Placemat

cb2.com

Call off the search for trendy placemats at an affordable price. These orange acrylic mats by designer Liora Manné are definite conversation starters.

To buy: $5 each, cb2.com.

3 of 10

Deborah Rhodes Round Placemats

gracioushome.com

They look like straw but are actually easy-clean nylon. Stick to the same shade for a cohesive look or mix-and-match for a more colorful spread.

To buy: $18 each, gracioushome.com.

Advertisement

4 of 10

The Wood Planks Placemats by Paper Cloud

velocityartanddesign.com

Made of organic cotton, these modern placemats would give a traditional wood table some edge. Available in dark gray and brown.

To buy: $24 each, velocityartanddesign.com.

5 of 10

Butterfly Felt Placemat

kikkerlandshop.com

While this cut-out felt mat may look delicate, it can handle a serious cold water washing.

To buy: $6 each, kikkerlandshop.com.

6 of 10

Crosses Leather Placemats Simplemente Blanco

shophorne.com

Made of leather with criss-cross stitching running along just one side, these sophisticated mats are an artsy addition to any table.

To buy: $22 each, shophorne.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Fern Placemat: Cream + Celery

amenityhome.com

Accent these leaf-motif placemats, made of hemp and organic cotton, with wood napkin rings and serving platters.

To buy: $25 each, amenityhome.com.

8 of 10

Zig Zag Placemats

calvinklein.com

This African-inspired pattern is the perfect graphic backdrop to a simple set of dishes.

To buy: $20 each, calvinklein.com.

9 of 10

Fiesta "Sunbeam" Woven Cotton Placemats

macys.com

Top these bright woven mats with fire-engine-red tableware to make a stylish statement.

To buy: $30 for four, macys.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

Multicolored Ribbed Placemat

westelm.com

These ribbed-cotton placemats are a chic choice for a table in need of a pick-me-up. Available in three colors.

To buy: $4 each, westelm.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Ashley Niedringhaus and Jenny Kim