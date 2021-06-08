Space of the Week: These Stylish, Quick-Ship Cabinets Give IKEA Kitchens Some Serious Competition

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

IKEA cabinets have long been the go-to choice for those looking to design a stylish, custom-looking kitchen-but without the sky-high expense of made-to-measure cabinets. They're so popular, in fact, that some companies, like Semihandmade, even specialize in creating beautiful fronts that fit standard IKEA cabinets. Taking their cabinet game one step further, Semihandmade recently launched BOXI, its own line of direct-to-consumer, quick-ship cabinets that gives IKEA a run for its money. So when interior designer Anne Sage was designing a kitchen remodel on a strict schedule (we're talking less than two months), she turned to the new cabinet brand to give the kitchen a semi-custom look, fast.

In order to complete the kitchen remodel in record time, Sage jumped on a last-minute opening in her contractor's schedule. They met at the house for the first time on Wednesday, and by Friday, the demo was underway. To make the deadline, they only chose items that were immediately available, especially as right now, due to COVID-related disruptions in the supply chain, many products are backordered. In addition to BOXI cabinets, which arrive four to six weeks after ordering, Sage relied on vintage items that could be bought same-day. And when they were scrambling to finish up the remodel just days before the family moved in, Sage called in the home pros at Pulled to save the day. The end result is a stunning, thoughtfully-designed kitchen that looks anything but rushed.

Pro Tips for Sticking to a Schedule

"Wait to break ground until all your materials have arrived, and be sure to open all packaging and review all install specs as they arrive so that you know you have exactly the right pieces on hand," Sage recommends. "I know it's tempting to start right away, but patience is the key to ensuring you won't be held up by shipping and manufacturing delays-or worse, by unfortunate surprises like discovering you received the wrong piece, have to wait four weeks for the correct one, and can't move forward with anything else until then!"

Anne Sage Kitchen Remodel Angle Credit: Photography by Melissa Messina

How to Blend Different Decor Styles

Sage designed this kitchen for a husband and wife with two distinct home decor styles. She gravitates toward boho style, while he prefers a more modern aesthetic. They found common ground when they both decided they wanted black cabinets. From there, Sage balanced earthy, artistic choices, like the tile backsplash and wood details, with modern elements, like clean lines and a minimalist range hood.

Get the Look: