As fabulous as the kitchen looks, Leigh managed to pull off the makeover with a combination of budget-friendly and DIY options.

“Every decision was made with the bottom line as a short-term vacation property,” she says. “We selected product that is hard-wearing (like strong quartz countertops) but also felt like the nearby beach. I tiled the kitchen backsplash myself!" The floating shelves are another DIY solution.

Leigh installed new white cabinetry from Home Hardware, adorned with bronze pulls and knobs from Hickory Hardware.