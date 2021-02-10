This Anti-Fatigue Mat Feels Like ‘Standing on a Cloud,’ According to Amazon Reviewers

Standing may be better for your overall health than sitting, but that doesn't mean it can't take a toll on your body. Foot, joint, and back pain are common repercussions of a life spent on your feet, but according to Amazon shoppers, they don't have to be—more than 15,000 have found relief in the best-selling Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Mat.
The cushioned mat features a soft foam core to alleviate pressure on the spine, feet, and knee joints, and can improve posture over time. Its stain-resistant outer layer has a grippy diamond texture to help with balance, and it can easily be cleaned with soap and water.
One of the most noteworthy aspects of the Sky mat is its non-slip bottom layer, which was created to stay put on tile, hardwood, and carpet. That makes it the perfect addition to any space, from the kitchen to the bathroom to the home office. Plus, its slanted, anti-curl edges will even prevent you from tripping as you step on and off of its surface.
To buy: From $35 with coupon (was $45); amazon.com.
Shoppers who use the anti-fatigue mat in the kitchen say it's changed the way they think about cooking. "This mat is absolutely a must-have," one reviewer wrote. "We have really hard tile and my poor wife, who is an amazing cook, was constantly complaining of her feet hurting after standing and cooking for hours. I read the reviews and purchased one mat. I kid you not, within five minutes of trying it out, I immediately bought a second for the sink side of the counter."
Another customer says the mat drastically improved their experience working at a standing desk. "Bought this mat to place at my standing desk at work," they wrote. "I was having some lower back and hip discomfort, so I thought I'd try an anti-fatigue mat. It has worked beautifully! I stand all day, nine to 10 hours, and this has helped beyond my expectations."
The Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Mat is on sale for as little as $35, thanks to a coupon available on the product page. It's available in multiple colors and sizes from 20-by-32 to 24-by-70 inches, so there's one to fit within the dimensions and style of just about any home. Shop the mat on Amazon now—your back, feet, and joints will thank you.