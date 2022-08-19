Home Decorating Kitchen Decorating Here's How to Decorate Your Kitchen's Open Shelving, According to an Interior Designer Plus, 12 essentials you can buy on Amazon, starting at just $8. By Lily Gray Lily Gray Lily Gray has been a writer with Dotdash Meredith since 2020. She is a home e-commerce writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She specializes in writing news and deals content and product reviews. As a shopping expert, she's constantly testing products and searching the internet for the best sales, product launches, and trends in home decor, furniture, cleaning, organizing, kitchen, home improvement, and gardening. Previously, she was an e-commerce shop writer contributing editorial content across all legacy Meredith brands. That's why we're sharing tips and tricks that make kitchen shelves both simple to use and Pinterest-worthy. Instead of aimlessly stacking your shelves with the entire kitchen cabinet, Emerie Forehand, interior designer at Decorist, explains the elements that create a highly-curated kitchen aesthetic. "Function is key for your open shelving," Forehand said. "I like to use items that they use everyday, like their plates, glassware, and coffee cups—that way, they're easier to grab and unload from their dishwasher." After placing tableware on the shelves, Forehand suggests using decorative filler items, like fresh potted herbs like mint and rosemary to add greenery (and flavor to your cooking), tea canisters, and mixing bowls. To play with layers and heights, Forehand recommends stacking cookbooks, leaning wood cutting boards behind bowls, and filling white space with art prints, vintage kitchenware, or sculptures. As for what products to avoid putting on your shelves, Forehand warns against placing kitchen gadgets, small appliances, and any plastics on open shelves. There Are So Many Clever New Home Products Hiding in This Amazon Section, Starting at Just $14 If your shelves are looking a little lackluster, Amazon has a hidden style guide that'll help you choose the right pieces for your kitchen. There are hundreds of essentials listed in the storefront, but we selected our 12 favorite kitchen must-haves based on Forehand's professional suggestions. Keep reading to shop them below. And did we mention that prices start at just $8? 12 Amazon Open Shelving Essentials Corelle 18-Piece Dinnerware Set, $58 Amazon Basics Stemless Wine Glasses, $18 Famiware Star Four-Piece Coffee Mug Set, $29 with coupon (was $32) Y YHY Pasta Bowls, Set of Six, $40 Gorilla Grip Granite Mortar and Pestle Set, $24 (was $30) Le Creuset Stoneware Herb Planter, $29 with coupon (was $30) Karryoung Acacia Wood Cutting Board, $16 (was $18) Half Baked Harvest Every Day Cookbook by Tiegan Gerard, $19 (was $30) Kolesarl Female Form Face Vase, $35 Xun Colorful Fruit Art Print, $11 with coupon (was $13) Aidea Acacia Wood Serving Bowl, $40 Nopro Salt and Pepper Shaker, $8 (was $17) Corelle 18-Piece Dinnerware Set amazon.com $58, amazon.com To kick off kitchen decorating, it's always smart to start with stowing your dinnerware sets. In busy or colorful kitchens, Forehand recommends using a white set to provide a fresh balance. This 18-piece dinnerware set comes with six dinner plates, six appetizer plates, and six cereal bowls that are made from triple-layer, chip-resistant glass. Amazon Basics Stemless Wine Glasses amazon.com $18, amazon.com Be sure to add your favorite wine glasses to the mix, too. This stemless wine glass set is perfect for everyday sipping because they're dishwasher-safe. And it's a total steal with each glass priced at just $4.49 apiece. Famiware Star Four-Piece Coffee Mug Set amazon.com $29 with coupon (was $32), amazon.com Subtle yet elevated, this handcrafted coffee mug set features stripes and an ombre glaze for a light texture. They're microwave and dishwasher-safe—plus, they're stackable to save precious kitchen space. Y YHY Pasta Bowls Set of Six amazon.com $40, amazon.com Pasta bowls are seeing a resurgence in kitchens because you can serve just about anything in them. This six-piece glazed porcelain set is especially helpful in tight kitchens because you can just nix the side plates and cereal bowls altogether. Gorilla Grip Granite Mortar and Pestle Set amazon.com $24 (was $30), amazon.com "A gray mortar and pestle always looks chic," Forehand said. And this one is made from 100 percent granite to provide a durable base for mashing nuts and seeds. Simply place it towards the front of the kitchen shelves where it will be easily reached. Le Creuset Stoneware Herb Planter amazon.com $29 with coupon (was $30), amazon.com Following Forehand's idea of decorating open shelves with potted herbs, we found herb planters from none other than the iconic French kitchen brand Le Creuset. The stoneware planter comes with a drainage hole and tray to properly aerate the herbs. And you can choose from several stunning colors. Karryoung Acacia Wood Cutting Board amazon.com $16 (was $18), amazon.com If you search the internet for open shelving inspiration, you're likely to find a wood cutting board or two. That's because it warms up white backgrounds and adds height—plus, it's a tool you'll likely use regularly. Grab this one that's only $16 and comes with a long handle for easy portability. Half Baked Harvest Every Day Cookbook by Tiegan Gerard amazon.com $19 (was $30), amazon.com Adorn a cookbook or two on your open shelves to add character and weeknight recipe ideas. The best-selling "Half Baked Harvest Every Day" cookbook says it all in the title—it's a recipe book that elevates everyday meals that everyone is sure to love. Kolesarl Female Form Face Vase amazon.com $35, amazon.com Why not add a sculpture and greenery in one place? This vase that features a woman's lower face and hands is the eye-catching piece your kitchen is missing. And since it's white, you can easily pair it with seasonal florals and branches of all colors. Xun Colorful Fruit Art Print amazon.com $11 with coupon (was $13), amazon.com If your shelves need a pop of color, consider this three-piece set of art prints. Featuring a vibrant orange, lemon, and pear, the abstract prints will brighten any kitchen no matter the decor style. You can shop them now for only $11. Aidea Acacia Wood Serving Bowl amazon.com $40, amazon.com This serving bowl is just as stylish as it is useful, and it'll look right at home on any open shelving design. It's made from solid acacia wood that's water- and stain-resistant. Just be sure to hand wash it to ensure its longevity. Nopro Salt and Pepper Shaker amazon.com $8 (was $17), amazon.com Forehand is a fan of vintage kitchenware to decorate open shelving, and we have to agree. This retro-inspired, tin-plated steel salt and pepper shaker set is an easy way to dress up shelves and make cooking fun. 