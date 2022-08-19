Here's How to Decorate Your Kitchen's Open Shelving, According to an Interior Designer

When it comes to decorating your kitchen, accessorizing open shelves is one of the hardest tasks to nail down. Whether you're remodeling your kitchen or you're moving into a home with an open-concept kitchen, styling your open shelves in a way that's beautiful and functional is easier said than done. That's why we're sharing tips and tricks that make kitchen shelves both simple to use and Pinterest-worthy.

Instead of aimlessly stacking your shelves with the entire kitchen cabinet, Emerie Forehand, interior designer at Decorist, explains the elements that create a highly-curated kitchen aesthetic. "Function is key for your open shelving," Forehand said. "I like to use items that they use everyday, like their plates, glassware, and coffee cups—that way, they're easier to grab and unload from their dishwasher."

After placing tableware on the shelves, Forehand suggests using decorative filler items, like fresh potted herbs like mint and rosemary to add greenery (and flavor to your cooking), tea canisters, and mixing bowls. To play with layers and heights, Forehand recommends stacking cookbooks, leaning wood cutting boards behind bowls, and filling white space with art prints, vintage kitchenware, or sculptures. As for what products to avoid putting on your shelves, Forehand warns against placing kitchen gadgets, small appliances, and any plastics on open shelves.

If your shelves are looking a little lackluster, Amazon has a hidden style guide that'll help you choose the right pieces for your kitchen. There are hundreds of essentials listed in the storefront, but we selected our 12 favorite kitchen must-haves based on Forehand's professional suggestions. Keep reading to shop them below. And did we mention that prices start at just $8?

12 Amazon Open Shelving Essentials