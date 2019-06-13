Phew—it’s okay to ogle the stunning kitchen in Something’s Gotta Give (not that we could help it anyway).

Nancy Meyers enthusiasts have come to expect the works from her beloved movies: an all-star cast, deeply human characters, sharp, authentic dialogue, and rewarding themes. Another iconic element? Those kitchens. From Cameron Diaz’s sleek Los Angeles countertop in The Holiday to Meryl Streep’s downright dreamy modern farmhouse kitchen in It’s Complicated, Meyers films never fail to offer insanely gorgeous, impossibly charming kitchen and interior design inspo.

That’s probably why the world essentially stopped spinning when reports surfaced that the filmmaker, in a conversation with Mindy Kaling at the annual Produced By conference of the Producers Guild of America, implied that obsessing over the interiors of her characters’ on-screen homes is sexist. At one point during their exchange, Meyers addressed Kaling's question about how she feels about critics’ preoccupation with the beautifully designed homes—more specifically the kitchens—featured in many of her movies.

“I don’t love when a critic or journalist will pick up on that aspect, because they are missing the boat and they are missing why [the movie] works,” Meyers said, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “It is a cheap shot. It’s never done to male directors who make gorgeous-looking movies, where the leads live in a great house. It’s never brought up.”

But does that mean it’s wrong to be irrevocably in love with her films’ idyllic set designs? No, no it does not. After multiple sources starting reporting on Meyers's misinterpreted opinion, The Intern writer took to Instagram to elegantly refute a recent Page Six article covering her remarks. She posted a screenshot of the misleading headline with a caption: “Awww. I would never think that or say that. Same for the rest who misunderstood what @mindykaling and I chatted about at our @producersguild chat. Oh well....”