5 Luxe Design Ideas for an Expensive-Looking Kitchen (on a Budget)

Get high-end style without breaking the bank.

By Katie Holdefehr
January 29, 2021
Credit: Benjamin Moore

When you're planning a complete kitchen remodel (or just a small room refresh), all of those luxurious details can quickly add up to an over-budget project. To help cut costs without sacrificing style, incorporate some kitchen design ideas that look more luxe than their price tags. Sophisticated paint colors, chic cabinet hardware, and a standout backsplash all have the power to transform your cookspace. Here are a few affordable ways to design an expensive-looking kitchen.

Credit: Anthropologie

Think of hardware—drawer pulls, hinges, cabinet knobs—as the jewelry of your kitchen. And just like throwing on a statement necklace, these are the accessories that can instantly add a little shine and glamour to the room. Search for knobs crafted from luxe materials, like these brass and mother of pearl drawer pulls ($28 for 2, anthropologie.com). 

Pro tip: If you're not planning on replacing or painting the cabinets themselves, look for hardware that matches the holes already in your cabinets (otherwise you'll have to fill in the holes and re-drill for the new hardware). This is especially important for drawer pulls, so measure carefully before buying. 

Oftentimes, outdated light fixtures are one of the first elements to reveal a kitchen's age. Consider switching out the pendant lights in your kitchen for a modern update, or add accent lights, such as sconces, in a strategic spot. 

Credit: Benjamin Moore

No matter if you want to make your home look cleaner or feel happier, a fresh coat of paint is the most affordable way to transform the vibe of your space. The same principle holds for making a room more sophisticated. 

Opt for a timeless paint color, like a warm off-white, or introduce some drama with a deep blue-gray hue, such as Gray Wolf by Benjamin Moore (on the walls). 

If old-fashioned appliances are setting back your kitchen both in aesthetics and function, it may be time for an update. To tide you over until a full remodel, consider updating just one big-ticket item, like the refrigerator. To get the best deals, plan to shop during three-day holiday weekends, such as Labor Day, or during January and February, after the Consumer Electronics Show, when brands unveil their newest models. 

Another option: Check out the "open box" section at retailers. You may find new appliances with minor imperfections, such as scratches or small dents, offered for a discount. 

Not ready to invest in large appliances? Even switching to a stylish microwave or toaster oven can revamp your kitchen counter. 

