5 Luxe Design Ideas for an Expensive-Looking Kitchen (on a Budget)

Think of hardware—drawer pulls, hinges, cabinet knobs—as the jewelry of your kitchen. And just like throwing on a statement necklace, these are the accessories that can instantly add a little shine and glamour to the room. Search for knobs crafted from luxe materials, like these brass and mother of pearl drawer pulls ($28 for 2, anthropologie.com).

Pro tip: If you're not planning on replacing or painting the cabinets themselves, look for hardware that matches the holes already in your cabinets (otherwise you'll have to fill in the holes and re-drill for the new hardware). This is especially important for drawer pulls, so measure carefully before buying.