I opted for the 10-piece Entry Way set, which comes with utensils, cups, and dishes for two people. Once it arrived, I was really impressed with the packaging: The entire set came in a compact cardboard box and each item was packed so securely. The cups and utensils definitely serve their purpose, but the real stars of the show are the Leeway Dishes—a ceramic bowl-plate combo that turned out to be the only type of dish I need.