These Will Be the Top Kitchen Trends of 2021

When we were spending more time entertaining indoors, an open concept kitchen sounded dreamy. But after months of working from home—potentially with kids, partner, and pets sharing the same space—many are opting for more walls.

The number of renovating homeowners deciding to open up their kitchen has dropped from 53 percent in 2019 to 43 percent in 2021. However, as outdoor space has become a premium, one in five homeowners is opening up their kitchen to a patio, deck, or backyard.