4 Designers Envision the Post-Pandemic Kitchen of the Future

If there's one room in the house that's always been open to change, it's the kitchen. Technological advances routinely update and introduce appliances, trends consistently refresh palettes, and even family additions shift layouts. So it's no surprise that in the midst of a great upheaval like a global pandemic, kitchens would be poised to reflect the priorities of the moment. At first they adapted by storing items like beans and sourdough starters, while also acting as dedicated cleaning stations. Then they balanced between all-day restaurants and school cafeterias, as well as assuming the roles of casual Zoom backgrounds and jungle gyms. But as signs of a post-pandemic world begin to emerge, how will the last year be incorporated into kitchens of the future?

"Home has become a sanctuary for many during the pandemic, and the kitchen is moving away from clean and modern, or what people typically think of when considering the future," designer Tiffany Leigh Piotrowski says. "Kitchens seem to be moving toward a more livable, cozy, and approachable environment."

After months of profound uncertainty and vital flexibility, the post-pandemic kitchen will reflect a collective need for calm. But in the midst of relaxing and mood-boosting enhancements, these spaces will heed the lessons learned from this period, too. Real Simple spoke to four design experts about what they think the main features of future kitchens will be, considering everything from quarantine and disinfecting to fresh air and friendship. These are the nine components of future kitchens, according to their predictions, and some of them are already making an appearance.

