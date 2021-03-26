7 Kitchen Cabinet Styles to Consider for Your Next Remodel

There are two options for cabinet construction: Framed and frameless. Framed cabinets have an added face frame at the front of the cabinet box where hinges and doors attach. Framed cabinets give you the choice of full overlay, partial overlay, or inset doors. With overlay styles, the doors rest on top of the cabinet frame. With inset cabinets (like the ones shown here), the doors are set into the cabinet frame so they sit flush with it when closed. Inset offers a classic look but can be more costly (and provide a little less storage) because they require more work to ensure a perfect door/frame fit.

Frameless cabinets, which started in Europe but have gained popularity in the US, consist of full overlay doors that attach directly to the cabinet box via hinges on the interior of the cabinet. Frameless cabinets can look more contemporary and have a bit more space inside.

Within those two cabinet construction categories, there are several common door styles to choose from.