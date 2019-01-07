7 Kitchen Cabinet Colors We Can’t Stop Swooning Over

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Switching up your kitchen cabinet paint color can completely transform the look of your kitchen. And if you decide to bravely DIY this project yourself, it's also the least expensive way to dramatically update your space. But before you start stripping off the old paint, sanding, and priming, the most important part of any kitchen cabinet makeover is simply deciding on a paint color. Rather than hunting through thousands of paint chips at the home improvement store, why not turn to social media to see beautiful paint colors in real-life kitchens? After browsing Instagram for beautiful kitchens, we've rounded up some of the most inspiring kitchen cabinet paint colors the internet has to offer. From a surprising shade of pink to a crowd-pleasing gray, here are 7 paint colors that will make you want to pick up a paintbrush.

In this stunning kitchen designed by Neal Beckstedt and featured on Architectural Digest, the millennial pink cabinets call for compliments. When paired with modern brass hardware, the color helps warm up a room that's notorious for looking and feeling a little cold. To get this look, opt for a yellow-based pink, and steer clear of bubblegum shades. Want the exact hue shown above? It's Setting Plaster, by Farrow & Ball.

After admiring this kitchen designed by Amber Interiors, we're officially adding Shaker-style kitchen cabinets painted in a pale shade of blue to our dream-home wishlist. The color is unexpected, yet blends seamlessly into this stylish, modern space. Also added to our wishlist: a library ladder to reach all of the serving pieces stored in the top cabinets.

You may have heard rumblings that hunter green is the new navy, and this kitchenette by Juniper Studio proves it. Combined with black cabinet pulls from IKEA and a white countertop, the dark green cabinets provide the perfect amount of contrast. If you already have a white counter and white walls in the kitchen, deep green cabinets will make this space pop.

From shiplap to inspirational wall art, Joanna Gaines's designs on Fixer Upper have influenced many current interior trends. This kitchen featured on the HGTV show is tempting us to paint our kitchen cabinets an elegant shade of navy blue. Again, white countertops and walls really let the colorful cabinets steal the show.

There are some cabinet colors that will simply never go out of style, and this whisper-soft shade of gray is one of them. Shown on Dura Supreme cabinets, this soothing neutral shade looks especially luxurious when accentuated with shiny brass door pulls. For a classic look, pair light gray cabinets with white marble counters and tile for a low-contrast effect.

From mint green, to trendy sage green, to hunter green, to Kelly green, it's safe to say that 2018 was a big year for green paint. If the cabinets in this kitchen designed by Jaclyn Peters Design remind you of Christmas trees and walks through the forest, there's a good reason—the paint color is Jack Pine by Benjamin Moore.