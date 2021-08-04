This Farmhouse-Style Kitchen Hack Adds So Much Extra Counter Space
When you have a small kitchen, cabinets and counter space can be hard to come by. Since a full renovation isn't always an option, one easy solution is to maximize the space you already have. That's what makes noodle boards (aka stove covers) so convenient.
Designed to sit on your stovetop when it's not being used, these wooden boards transform that otherwise empty space into a temporary countertop. Plus, they have a rustic farmhouse style that also serves as a piece of decor. (You can also use them as serving trays while entertaining.) Even though some people opt to make a DIY stovetop cover, you can actually find quite a few handmade options right on Amazon—no woodworking skills required.
Below, we rounded up three wooden stove covers that are handcrafted and customized for each order. They all come in a size that fits most standard stoves (30 x 22 inches) and can be personalized in various ways, which makes them a great choice for wedding and housewarming gifts. Don't worry, plenty of shoppers order noodle boards for themselves, too.
"I ordered this beautiful piece to free up space in my kitchen when I have guests and need more room to display food or drinks," one customer wrote of this personalized option from JoeBcrafts. "This seller was very accommodating to me because I needed it by a certain date and he not only honored that, he got it to me 12 days early… This is such a nice addition to my kitchen, as I have it displayed on the stovetop!"
Keep scrolling to read more about these handmade noodle boards. Order your favorite from Amazon to instantly add extra counter space and a touch of farmhouse style to your kitchen.
JoeBcrafts Stovetop Cover With Personalized Carving
To buy: $130, amazon.com.
Handcrafted by a woodworker in Indiana, this personalized stove cover is carved with your desired monogram and a wreath design. It automatically comes in the standard stove size, but you can also request custom dimensions to fit your cooktop. The wood surface is coated with water-based polyurethane for protection, while the felt pads on the bottom ensure your cooktop doesn't get scratched. Bonus: Multiple reviewers say they received their custom noodle boards earlier than expected.
Customization options: size, stain color, and carving
Taylor Signs Personalized Stovetop Cover
To buy: $93, amazon.com.
This wooden stovetop cover comes with a printed design of your family's name, which gives a sleeker and more modern look than carved designs. In addition to customizing the color of the noodle board and lettering, you can also choose between either black/bronze or silver handles. It's also available in two different options, one designed for flat stoves and a raised version designed for gas stoves. If you're in a rush, this one will ship the fastest and comes with free delivery.
Customization options: stain and lettering colors, stove type, name and initial, and handle color
Mimi's Designs Personalized Noodle Board
To buy: $92, amazon.com.
This version from Mimi's Designs is available in three different wood finishes, all of which have black handles. Each noodle board gets hand-painted with any text you'd like. Based on the reviews section, many customers chose to get their name or a phrase—but the seller says you can message them directly with any special requests or example photos.
Customization options: wood color and text