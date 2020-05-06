7 Colorful Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Pick Up a Paintbrush
So long, all-white cabinets.
When it comes to kitchen design, white cabinets are undeniably classic and timeless—but colorful kitchens will always be the ones to steal the show, attract attention, and collect compliments. Recently, we've been noticing colorful kitchen cabinets racking up the likes on Instagram, with various shades of blue and green (and even pink!) causing us to give our boring white cabinets some second thoughts. Exercise caution when admiring the gorgeous kitchens below, because fair warning: they will make you want to repaint.
1
Seaworthy Kitchen Cabinets
When searching for a paint color that was historic, yet bold and eye-catching at the same time, the husband-and-wife design duo behind Jersey Ice Cream Co opted for a rich navy. Sherwin-Williams' Seaworthy looks simultaneously modern and timeless when featured on the kitchen cabinets in the Philadelphia boutique hotel Lokal, photographed by Heidi's Bridge.
2
Luxe Green Kitchen
In her Portland kitchen renovation, designer Emily Henderson created a monster: a kitchen so pretty it makes our own kitchens feel bad about themselves. Although she completed this project back in 2018, we're still a little green with envy (sorry, I had to) years later. The good news: we can steal this enviable style by painting both upper and lower cabinets in the same hue, Pewter Green by Sherwin-Williams.
3
Paint Just the Lower Cabinets
If you're afraid to commit to painting your entire kitchen, take a tip from Shavonda Gardner and paint just the lower cabinets. Leave upper cabinets white or opt for open shelving to help balance out a more dramatic hue on the bottom cabinets. Check out the full kitchen here, with cabinets painted in Hunter Green by Benjamin Moore.
4
Play with Contrast
In this Farrow & Ball kitchen, moody black lower cabinets are an unexpected match to rose pink walls. The darker color on the bottom helps ground the space. To get the look, pair up Sulking Room Pink with Paean Black.
5
Soothing Blue
To create a kitchen that's calm and airy, follow Robyn from the Simple Sweet Life's lead and brush on a soft blue-green hue. When paired with shiny brass hardware and open shelving above, the lower cabinets in Headspace by Clare look fresh and modern. You would never guess that this bright kitchen is actually located in the basement.
6
Another Dreamy Green
After deciding to go adventurous in her studio kitchenette, Jenny Komenda from Juniper Print Shop painted the white Shaker cabinets in Pratt and Lambert's Sierra Night. If you decide to steal the style for your own kitchen, follow the cabinet painting tutorial on the Juniper home blog.
7
Failproof Navy
Looking for just one more reason why you should introduce some blue paint into your kitchen color scheme? Behold, luxurious cabinets brushed in Benjamin Moore's cult-favorite color Hale Navy. Hale Navy with brass hardware is a can't-go-wrong combination.