The 14 Best Places to Buy Kitchen Hardware of 2022

Below, we've rounded up the best retailers you can shop for kitchen hardware, all of which feature a wide variety of products in all different price ranges and styles. Peruse each site on this list to find the options that work best for your kitchen's specific needs.

"Kitchen cabinet hardware is a high-touch surface and gets a tremendous amount of use," says MA Allen, founder of interior design company MA Allen Interiors . Because of this, it's important to opt for pieces that aren't just attractive, but durable and reliable.

When you're renovating a room as important as the kitchen , it can be easy to focus on the big stuff—the paint colors, the cabinetry, the appliances, and so on. But don't forget to take note of the small yet essential details, too, such as kitchen hardware. Kitchen hardware can range from drawer knobs to cabinet hinges, and while these may seem like minor concerns, the look and feel of kitchen hardware can make a huge difference in the room's overall style and function.

Wayfair Wayfair.com View at Wayfair Who it's for: People who want a large variety of mid-priced hardware. Who it isn't for: People who don't want to be overwhelmed with choices. With millions of reasonably priced items from a huge array of suppliers, Wayfair is a great option for all of your home decorating needs, but especially for kitchen hardware. On the site, you can find everything from drawer slides to cabinet backplates, organized not just by category but by color, price, style, and more. And if you're looking for cabinet pulls in particular, the retailer offers several curated collections separated by finish color. You can also check out Wayfair's cabinet hardware sale category, where you can find thousands of items, from wooden dowels to bar pulls, starting at just a few dollars each. Details: Product Types : Pulls, knobs, backplates, hinges, drawer slides

Home Depot TheHomeDepot.com View at Home Depot Who it's for: People who want both small and large pieces of kitchen hardware. Who it isn't for: People who want a more curated selection of hardware. Widely known as one of the best places to buy hardware of all kinds, Home Depot should undoubtedly be on your radar for all your kitchen needs. You can scroll through the many smaller items like cabinet knobs and drawer pulls, or focus on larger types of hardware like faucets or sinks, and find high-quality options at a wide range of prices, sizes, and finishes. One of the best aspects of Home Depot is that the retailer offers both next-day delivery and free two-day delivery, so if you find a product you like, you can have it in your home nearly immediately afterwards. And of course, if you're near a physical store, you can order the part online and pick it up in person right away. Details: Product Types : Pulls, knobs, backplates, hinges, latches

Lowe's Lowes.com View at Lowe's Who it's for: People who want a helpful guide as they shop a variety of kitchen hardware. Who it isn't for: People who want to focus on bigger hardware pieces. Similarly to Home Depot, Lowe's features a huge selection of kitchen hardware (including many picks from its own top-rated exclusive brands), with everything from cabinet hinges to drawer pulls available on both online and in-store. Many products include either free delivery or free in-store pickup, too (or sometimes even both!), making the shopping experience as stress-free as it gets. Price-wise, Lowe's has a wide range of options and is relatively relaxed about returns, so if you order an item you're not happy with, you can usually send it back for a replacement. But with so many specific categories and the site's cabinet hardware buying guide, it's unlikely you'll end up with any parts that are less than ideal. Details: Product Types : Pulls, knobs, backplates, hinges, latches, drawer slides

Schoolhouse Schoolhouse.com View at Schoolhouse Who it's for: People who want minimalist, sleek kitchen hardware. Who it isn't for: People who want to keep prices low when shopping for hardware. If you're looking specifically for modern kitchen hardware, Schoolhouse should be top of your list. The brand offers tons of sleek and elegant options in its bathroom and kitchen hardware section, such as hooks in gorgeous brass finishes and cabinet knobs in strikingly minimalist designs. Prices on the site are significantly higher than at many other hardware retailers ($74 for one of those minimalist cabinet knobs, for instance), but if your number one priority is style, then this is certainly the place for you. And you can always check out the brand's sale section to see if you can nab any big deals on items you're considering. Details: Product Types : Pulls, knobs, hinges, latches

West Elm Westelm.com View at West Elm Who it's for: People who want a curated and high-quality selection of kitchen hardware. Who it isn't for: People who want to shop for every type of hardware in one place. West Elm specializes in modern-looking pieces for all areas of the home, and kitchen hardware is no exception. It may not feature as many options as on some other retailers' sites, but the hardware that is available is of high quality. You can find towel racks, drawer pulls, and decorative cabinet knobs all with top reviews and in a variety of elegant finishes. As far as pricing goes, West Elm certainly isn't the least expensive retailer out there. But if you're willing to splurge a bit, you'll find a beautiful and long-lasting piece of kitchen hardware that will give a serious upgrade to the room's look. Details: Product Types : Pulls, knobs

Amazon Amazon.com View at Amazon Who it's for: People who want as many options as possible in their search. Who it isn't for: People who want to shop from smaller retailers. Amazon truly has everything, and that includes kitchen hardware. Shop for pulls, knobs, and more, and sort through the multitude of items using helpful filters like metal, finish type, material, center to center measurements, and so on. Because Amazon offers so many products, don't forget to narrow your search by price, too, as well as brand if you have any particular brands in mind for your hardware. You can also look specifically for Amazon Basics products, which come straight from the retailer and are often lower priced than those made by other brands. Speaking of prices, Amazon also has a popular "Today's Deals" section that lets you see which items are currently on sale, so make sure to check that out if you want to stay within a certain budget while shopping. And don't forget that free Prime shipping! Details: Product Types : Pulls, knobs, backplates, hinges, latches, drawer slides

Price range at time of publish: $1-$2,000

Target Target.com View at Target Who it's for: People who want inexpensive hardware they can install the same day. Who it isn't for: People who want to choose from thousands of products. Last but not least on our list is Target, which features a mid-size assortment of kitchen hardware in addition to its wide array of clothes, furniture, and practically everything else. Choose from hundreds of cool and distinctive items like clear acrylic drawer pulls and retro-style cabinet knobs, all at the retailer's signature low prices. If you have a Target location nearby, you can schedule items for pickup within two hours, which can be super helpful if you want to sample a few items before making the final decision. You can also order same-day delivery depending on your location, and return any items that don't work for you using the brand's generous return policy. Details: Product Types : Pulls, knobs, hooks

Ikea Ikea.com View at Ikea Who it's for: People who want low-priced kitchen hardware. Who it isn't for: People who want an easy-to-navigate retailer site. Although Ikea's online site isn't as well organized as its in-store selections, you can still find an array of significantly low-priced pieces of kitchen hardware, particularly cabinet handles and drawer knobs. Most of the items come in at least two or three sleek finish colors, like brass or silver, and are available for either delivery or in-store pickup if you have an Ikea store nearby. Make sure to utilize the site's "compare" feature, which lets you pair two (or more) items side by side to see how their features measure up. You can compare their prices, designs, installation processes, and more to ensure that you make an educated pick before clicking "add to cart." Details: Product Types : Pulls, knobs, handles

Anthropologie Anthropologie.com View at Anthropologie Who it's for: People who love vintage decor. Who it isn't for: People who are looking for minimalist pieces. While Anthropologie doesn't have an especially wide selection of kitchen hardware, the items that it does offer are absolutely worth checking out. The retailer has gorgeous, eye-catching pieces such as fan-shaped brass cabinet pulls, gold drawer handles designed to resemble leaves, and even fluted brass hooks you can use to hang hand towels or other small kitchen items. Price-wise, Anthropologie is mid-tier. For shoppers who value style over price, though, and who are drawn to unique home decor that still feels sleek and modern, this retailer is not to be missed. Details: Product Types : Pulls, knobs, handles, hooks

Price range at time of publish: $10-$58

Etsy Etsy.com View at Etsy Who it's for: People who want unique and customizable kitchen hardware. Who it isn't for: People who don't want to do any digging to find their perfect hardware. Etsy is the number one spot to shop at for unique, handcrafted items, and while it may be best known for its collections of art and accessories, it also features plenty of one-of-a-kind kitchen hardware. No matter what your style preference or price range is, you can surely find some products here that fit the bill and suit your taste. In addition to hardware pieces in classic and traditional designs, Etsy has tons of options with more whimsical and unusual looks, such as colorful, patterned ceramic knobs and glass cabinet pulls in bright, vibrant shades. You can even find drawer and cabinet handles sculpted to look like people or other objects, and often, you can speak with the seller to customize the options to your exact liking. Details: Product Types : Pulls, knobs, handles, hooks

RH Rh.com View at RH Who it's for: People who want minimalist or vintage-inspired luxury hardware. Who it isn't for: People who don't want to spend a lot on their hardware. Like Schoolhouse, RH is not the best place for the cost-conscious. But if your budget allows for it, make sure to peruse the retailer's large selection of kitchen hardware. There are brass and diamond knurled pulls, industrial-inspired geometric knobs, and smooth chrome hooks, among other beautiful pieces. Restoration Hardware is especially good if you're interested in minimalist or vintage-inspired designs, with a mix of shiny and matte style options for most items. If you go with this retailer for your kitchen hardware, you'll no doubt end up with a polished and impressive overall look. Details: Product Types : Pulls, knobs, hooks

KnobDepot Knobdepot.com View at KnobDepot Who it's for: People who want to save money on their kitchen hardware. Who it isn't for: People who want to buy hardware from top-name brands. If you're looking to save on costs, make sure to add KnobDepot to your list of hardware retailers. The site boasts a huge quantity of kitchen and cabinet pieces at low prices, organized by style (contemporary, rustic, modern, etc.), finish, shape, and more. You can get a brushed nickel bar cabinet pull or an oiled bronze round knob for under $7. Because costs are so low, you're not going to find top-name brands on the site like you would at some other retailers, but that's not to say you have to sacrifice totally on quality. KnobDepot offers plenty of durable and stylish hardware pieces, at prices low enough that you can stock up on as many as you need without worrying about going over budget. Details: Product Types : Pulls, knobs, handles, backplates, hinges, latches, drawer slides

Build.com Build.com View at Build.com Who it's for: People who want to choose low-priced hardware with help from an expert. Who it isn't for: People who want a smaller and more curated hardware selection. For those not familiar with Build.com, it's a website that specializes in home improvement projects, making it a great choice to peruse while shopping for kitchen upgrades. You'll find a surplus of kitchen hardware including drawer slides, cabinet hinges, appliance pulls, and much more. You can shop by finish, theme (aka style), and size, while also specifying if you want individual items or multipacks, since Build.com includes both options for many products. Prices are generally fairly low, but there are nearly always big sales going on, so if any item seems out of your budget, you can probably find it (or a similar version) at a deal. And make sure to take advantage of the brand's experts if you're in need of design advice, as they're on hand to provide help at all hours. Details: Product Types : Pulls, knobs, handles, backplates, hinges, latches, drawer slides

