The 8 Most Impressive Kitchen Appliance Innovations of 2021

Every household has different needs when it comes to fresh food storage, with safety considerations and convenience leading the way. If you are tired of the usual refrigerator and freezer options, take a look at Samsung’s Bespoke Modular Refrigeration. Available in modular refrigeration and freezer units, you can customize cold storage—all-refrigerator, all-freezer, mixed units, or a 4-door flex refrigerator with a compartment that can change from freezer to refrigerator depending on the temperature you select.

Customization options continue with a water pitcher that refills automatically and a built-in infuser to create your favorite flavored water. Even the ice is customizable from cubes to “ice bites” or nuggets. Finally, the units can be mixed and matched with panels in a range of colors from white gloss and matte black to sky blue, rose pink, and champagne, so your refrigerator is uniquely yours.